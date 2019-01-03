Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Why Do Public School Buses Run Red Lights in School Zones?’ Edition

We encountered an illegally parked Reliant school bus in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday and decided to run the plate through Streetsie Award winner Brian Howald‘s indispensable @howsmydrivingny account: It turns out, the public school bus had run red lights or been caught speeding nine times! Hello, anyone awake at the switch at the Department of Education?

And here’s your news:

Here’s Ninth Avenue at 36th Street before and after: