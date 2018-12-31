Monday’s Headlines: Last ‘Headlines’ of the Year Edition

SB Donation NYC header 2The theme for today is “It’s the end of the year as we know it,” which means lots of looks back at 2018. Streetsblog has already given you its Streetsie Award winners in the general category, plus our Vision Zero Hero of the Year, our placard abuse of the year, our biggest piece of unfinished business of the year, the best street redesign of the year (thank you, DOT), and the best transit project of the year — and today we continue with the worst thing Mayor de Blasio said all year and the pro-car NIMBY of the year.

And we’ll also offer our annual “In Memoriam” post to mourn the lives we lost to road violence this year.

Today is the last day of 2018 and it’s also your last chance to contribute during our annual December Donation Drive. Just click the yellow box above to contribute. And thank you for a great 2018.

Here’s the news:

  • The Daily News crunched the numbers on the safest year for road deaths on record to focus on the bad news: pedestrian deaths rose slightly from last year. Lawyer and Friend of Streetsblog Steve Vaccaro focused on the local angle that pedestrian deaths were up 14.5 percent in Queens — a borough famous for rejecting DOT street safety projects.
  • Seriously, Mayor de Blasio, what’s going on with Fair Fares? As the Post pointed out, the half-priced transit program is supposed to start on Jan. 1, but the mayor has not revealed how anyone is supposed to sign up for it. NY1, Gothamist and the Daily News also picked up on the problem. Not a peep from the Times.
  • In case you missed it: Terrible carnage caused by a speeding driver on the West Side Highway. The driver was charged with manslaughter, a rarety. (NY Post)
  • And there was more road violence in Sunnyside, though this speeding driver thankfully mauled only himself. (NYDN)
  • The MTA will start an awareness campaign about the danger of moving between subway cars after four people died in a month. (NY Post)
  • The date for the special election for the city’s greatest no-show job Public Advocate will be on Feb. 26. As someone said on Twitter, the list of candidates who are not running is shorter than the list of those who are. (NY Post)
  • And finally, some sad family news. (NYDN)
  • Urbanely

    Re: Road deaths, Steve’s tweet said Queens pedestrian fatalities were up 14.5%, but the article said Queens “traffic fatalities” were up by that number, with traffic fatalities seeming to be defined as those who died while driving or riding in vehicles.

    Does anyone have the actual number and year to year numbers for the Queens pedestrian fatalities vs traffic fatalities?