UPDATE: Cops Nab Driver Who Ran Over Man in Sheepshead Bay

Police say they have arrested the hit-and-run driver who killed a Brooklyn man as he was changing a tire on Shore Parkway in Sheepshead Bay last week.

Anton Panamarenko, 30, was collared Thursday afternoon and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene and reckless driving stemming from the Dec. 1 crash that killed Iosif Morgenshteyn, 65, at East 28th Street. Cops said Panamarenko ran over Morgenshteyn then fled, but police later found a white minivan in the vicinity of Emmons Avenue and Bragg Street with front end damage.

The Collision Investigation Squad determined that the dent was consistent with the fatal crash — then matched paint chips from the dead man’s clothing to the car, leading to the Brooklyn man’s arrest, a police spokesman said.

The NYPD had broken the news in a tweet on Friday afternoon.