Thursday’s Headlines: Driving Us Crazy Edition
Our annual donation drive continues. Please help us continue to do the great, aggressive work we do (and check back at 12:01 p.m. today when that aggressive approach yields some major fruit.)
Now, the news:
- The Times’s latest report on global warming specifically blames a chief offender: drivers.
- Want to save the subway? Pot to the rescue! (NY Post, NYT)
- So much for learning about a clean undercarriage on the dirty underground. (NYDN)
- Twitter suspends an MTA parody account for, apparently, being too accurate. (NYDN)
- New Jersey transit riders will get their own mini L-pocalypse. (NYDN, WSJ, NY Post)
- The Times says Bleecker Street is doing great. Remind those pro-parking people in Queens that there’s no parking along a long stretch of Bleecker most of the day. People shop by bike and foot, you know.
- An eloquent Families for Safe Streets member won a settlement in his case. (NY Post)
- And finally, the gang that couldn’t shoot straight has found work in Coney Island (NY Post)