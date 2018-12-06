Thursday’s Headlines: Driving Us Crazy Edition

  • The Times’s latest report on global warming specifically blames a chief offender: drivers.
  • Want to save the subway? Pot to the rescue! (NY Post, NYT)
  • So much for learning about a clean undercarriage on the dirty underground. (NYDN)
  • Twitter suspends an MTA parody account for, apparently, being too accurate. (NYDN)
  • New Jersey transit riders will get their own mini L-pocalypse. (NYDN, WSJ, NY Post)
  • The Times says Bleecker Street is doing great. Remind those pro-parking people in Queens that there’s no parking along a long stretch of Bleecker most of the day. People shop by bike and foot, you know.
  • An eloquent Families for Safe Streets member won a settlement in his case. (NY Post)
  • And finally, the gang that couldn’t shoot straight has found work in Coney Island (NY Post)

  • Maggie

    This story wasn’t explicitly about streets, it just prompted me to look up how long of a Citibike + subway ride it is to commute from Gracie Mansion to City Hall. A lot of New Yorkers would be grateful for an easy commute like that.
    https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/05/nyregion/de-blasio-nyc-mayor-city-hall.html?

  • Larry Littlefield

    “The report, citing BDS Analytics — a leading source for cannabis industry data — says the legal pot industry in North America reached $9.2 billion in 2017 and “is projected to generate $47.3 billion over the next decade.”

    As a result of less spending on other things, and due to people spending less time doing things other than just being high? Another easy fix, for people used to something for nothing at the expense of some other people at some other time.

    Why not prostitution? We can get in on the ground floor? Why just $47.3 billion? What happens when Madison Avenue starts marketing the hell out of pot?

    It’s the just enough rope to hang themselves economy. Isn’t our tax take on Wall Street enough of a profit off vulnerable and shortsighted people?

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2018/09/24/the-just-enough-rope-to-hang-themselves-economy/

  • iSkyscraper

    The WTC closure is super annoying, given all the past weekend closures over the last few years (only the PA can make the MTA construction look speedy), but the real insult is not running weekday direct services during the WTC closure.

    PATH is going to make thousands and thousands of extra riders coming from the airport, Newark and Jersey City waste 7 minutes of their lives waiting for the train to reverse in Hoboken instead of running a direct weekday service to Manhattan? Restore the direct services until midnight during the closures, just like they used to exist on EVERY weekend prior to 9/11.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/47beed0e9644f53d264cfd8cd76fc75416c3c237505a39a28f228f46e5456721.jpg

  • I am not sure where I stand on cannabis legalization. On the one hand, legalization would be nice for the marketplace and also benefit the mainstream economy. On the other hand, I can readily buy it just about anytime– completely tax-free. Come to think of it, screw all that tax revenue, let’s just keep it illegal because, y’know, gateway drug. Right Andy? Meanwhile now states like Michigan are leaving so-called progressive New York in the dust.

  • Andrew

    Wouldn’t it make more sense to run through service between Newark and Midtown, overlaid with a short Hoboken – Exchange Place service? As laid out here, Newark – Manhattan passengers have to transfer at Journal Square and also sit through the Hoboken layover. (At least at the Manhattan end – I’m not familiar with the Jersey City end – the ferry terminal is too far west to be of much use to most weekend riders.)

  • iSkyscraper

    You’re not wrong at all, I think the better good might be served by a NWK-33rd route. However, the PA seems hell bent on the idea of running that Newark traffic through to WTC via ferry and thus is keeping that route. It also would mean Hoboken passengers bound for Manhattan doing their own awkward reverse (which includes 2 flights of stairs and some wonky elevators) at Newport onto a crowded train, and that’s a lot of traffic to inconvenience on weekends. At least the transfer at JSQ is across a platform onto a waiting empty train and usually quite smooth.

  • Joe R.

    Here’s my take on it. The 50 year so-called “war of drugs” was a monumental failure. People who want to take this stuff will. Not just pot, but the hard stuff. End result is thugs getting rich and turf wars which killed thousands and thousands of innocent bystanders, not to mention many DEA agents and cops. And for what? It didn’t stop people from buying this stuff.

    This is why I say legalize pot, legalize harder drugs, legalize prostitution. Legalize all of it, tax it, and regulate it. While we’re at it, stop the big chains like Walgreens or CVS from selling it. Let it be a cash cow for mom and pop stores. By legalizing it you take away some of the allure, which might actually decrease use. And you keep low-life thugs from getting rich off it, then taking over the streets. Remember we tried prohibition. More people drank during prohibition than before or after. Meanwhile, organized crime made lots of money, while the streets ran red with blood. If we get some tax money to help the MTA it’ll just be a nice bonus but there are lots of reasons to legalize drugs. At the very least some of the tax money drug users pay will cover part of their eventual medical bills, just as taxes on cigarettes do.