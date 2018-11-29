Times Square is Still A Mammoth S#!+show — But NYC Can Learn from London

A common scene in Times Square — pedestrians crammed into tight space, while drivers rule the road. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.
A common scene in Times Square — pedestrians crammed into tight space, while drivers rule the road. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.

New York has done a world of good in Times Square — where a large pedestrian plaza offers respite from cars, and a place to sit, pause or meet friends.

But just outside the pedestrian zone is a total mess, especially just before and just after Broadway performances. Side streets are a constant cacophony of noise and unending gridlock with crowds pushed off inadequate sidewalks.

It is, in short, what Streetsblog calls #DeblasiosChaos.

It doesn’t have to be this way, of course. We could easily have a network of slow pedestrian-priority avenues or completely car-free streets surrounding the theater district and leading to Times Square. The solution is very simple: give more road space to the people using the streets the most (pedestrians) and stop allowing car-drivers to park and clog the roadways. It should be an easy decision by the city.

In this film, Streetsblog Publisher Mark Gorton walks around Times Square and is appalled — and he talks about how London’s theater district provides a model for how we could solve this problem.

  • AnoNYC

    Start with the pedestrianization of Broadway from Union Sq to Columbus Circle.

    It’s a shame the current mayoral administration has no interest in transforming the center city into a pedestrian dominated location.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

It’s de Blasio and Bratton vs. the World on Times Square Plazas

By Stephen Miller |
Let’s start with some basic facts: Most people like Times Square better now that it has more room for people. Gone are the days when the sidewalks were so meager that you had no choice but to walk in traffic. After Broadway went car-free through Times Square in 2009, pedestrian injuries plummeted 40 percent. Retail rents soared. And yet, going against […]

Times Square Flashback: Revisit the Bad Old Days With Streetfilms

By Stephen Miller |
New Yorkers might have forgotten just how bad the bad old days were in Times Square. Gridlock blocked crosswalks. Pedestrians were relegated to crush levels on the sidewalks. It wasn’t a pleasant place to be. Relive the nightmare with this Streetfilm from 2006, in which Streetsblog publisher Mark Gorton interviews Danish architect and public space expert […]
The signs say Manhattan, but don't be fooled, the island of Manhattan has no streets like this.

NYC Needs a Network of Car-Free Streets

By David Meyer |
New York City in 2017 has several car-free blocks and pedestrianized street segments where traffic once rules, like Plaza 33 and Myrtle-Wyckoff Plaza. But unlike several other world cities, New York still doesn't have a connected grid of car-free streets.

The Art and Science of Designing Good Cities for Walking

By Jan Gehl |
Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a three-part series this week by renowned Danish architect and livable streets luminary Jan Gehl. The pieces are excerpts are from his book, “Cities for People,” published by Island Press. Donate to Streetsblog and Streetfilms and you’ll qualify to win a copy of the book, courtesy of […]