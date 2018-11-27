New E-Scooter Bills Seek to Stop NYPD Crackdown on E-Bikes

Councilman Rafael Espinal is crafting legislation that, he says, will bring throttle-controlled bikes favored by delivery workers out of the shadows.

NYPD's crackdown on electric-assist bikes could end under a proposed bill. Photo: NYPD
A Brooklyn lawmaker who hopes to legalize e-scooters in New York has another goal with his proposed legislation — he wants to stop the NYPD from cracking down on e-bikes popular with delivery workers.

Council Member Rafael Espinal told Streetsblog that his long-awaited e-scooter legislation will include some kind of wording to “have the NYPD back off going after the bike riders.”

rafael espinal

At issue for Espinal is the de Blasio administration’s ongoing crackdown against delivery workers who use electric bikes that are controlled with a hand throttle. Such bikes are considered illegal under state law, but earlier this year, Mayor de Blasio legalized e-bikes that get their batter boost through pedaling rather than flicking a switch on the handlebar.

Ever since that decision, cyclists and delivery worker advocates have blasted the mayor for a double standard that allows the owners of expensive pedal-assist e-bikes — and bike share companies such as Citi Bike and Jump — to ride fast and carefree while delivery workers are subject to $500 tickets and confiscation of their bikes.

Neither the mayor nor the police commissioner has ever provided evidence that e-bike users have caused more injuries or crashes.

Espinal (above) said his legislation would seek to “legalize throttle bikes in city code.”

“My main concern is that delivery bikes will not be penalized anymore,” he told Streetsblog. “We need to figure out a way to bring them out of the shadows and I am looking at a lot of little loopholes to do that.”

He added that he believes the state “will still have to act to create language to codify these bikes,” but believes his bill could force the NYPD to back off for now.

Streetsblog reached out to legal counsel for the NYPD, but did not hear back under tight deadline pressure on Tuesday. (We will update this story if either entity responds.)

This pedal-assist bike is legal, but most delivery workers' bikes are not. Photo: DOT
Espinal will introduce the legislation on Wednesdsay, the Times reports. Speaking to Streetsblog, he said he was motivated to help delivery workers partly because of the de Blasio double-standard, but also because popular e-scooters by Bird, Scoot, Lime and other companies are controlled with a hand-throttle.

“I felt we couldn’t move on an e-scooter bill without talking about bikes because they’re both throttle-control,” he said.

Espinal said his e-scooter bill, which he is co-authoring with Council Member Ydanis Rodriquez, would include a mandate to study how e-scooters affect pedestrian and cyclist flow. Other cities have had issues with scooter users riding on the sidewalk. And some cyclists are worried that e-scooters are faster than conventional bikes, potentially creating conflict in bike lanes.

The mayor’s office did not have a specific comment on the bill. Mayoral spokesman Seth Stein reminded Streetsblog that e-scooters remain illegal for now, but added, “the Mayor is committed to innovation as part of his all-of-the-above transportation strategy to get New Yorkers moving again.”

“We look forward to reviewing the proposals with an eye toward both transportation innovation and safety on our streets and sidewalks,” Stein added.

  • ortcutt

    “He added that he believes the state “will still have to act to create language to codify these bikes,” but believes his bill could force the NYPD to back off for now.”

    Why don’t they do things properly and actually pass appropriate e-bike legislation?

  • 8FH

    The city can’t preempt state law.

  • ortcutt

    Sorry. I don’t know why I thought he was an Assemblyman. The question applies to the Legislature now then. Now that Democrats will soon control both houses and the Governorship, when are they going to take up sensible e-bike legislation?

  • r

    The fact is the NYPD could back off right now. They don’t need the state and the city to figure things out. They just need leadership from City Hall and 1PP. There are plenty of laws the police enforce selectively. It was only the order and press conference from the mayor that brought the hammer down on these delivery cyclists. A mayor with courage who cared about immigrants and the poor would call it off.

  • Elizabeth F

    I believe this is a political non-starter, and will only serve to continue to dysfunctional stalemate we currently have. It is also not necessary, because legal Class 1 (pedal assist) e-bikes also work well for food delivery, and existing e-bikes can be converted. I believe a bill more likely to pass would look something like this, it has something for everyone:

    a) Legalize motorized scooters without seats and top speed of 15mph (compare to top speed of 20mph for e-bikes).
    b) Effective penalties and system of enforcement against the sale of illegal motorized scooters. Shops selling illegal motorized scooters need to either get in compliance with the law, or go out of business. Otherwise, they will continue to sell illegal vehicles, no matter what the law is.
    c) Elimination of penalties / enforcement against users of illegal motorized scooters for a grace period (1 year).
    d) Official guidance on conversion of existing Class 2 (throttle) e-bikes to pedal assist (Class 1).

  • Elizabeth F

    > Why don’t they do things properly and actually pass appropriate e-bike legislation?

    Because of one grumpy state legislator in Rochester. He will probably have to die before we see progress. But that might be only a couple more years.

  • Elizabeth F

    City law does pre-empt state law. NYC Vehicle & Traffic law operates under a giant NYS “carve-out”; meaning, yes, they do get to make their own laws on e-bikes.

    Case in point… pedal-assist e-bikes are legal in NYC, but NO ebikes are legal in NYS. Of course, these laws are rarely enforced outside of NYC. Also, turn-on-red is legal in NYS but illegal in NYC.

  • Mariposa_3676

    What’s with the NYPD’s selective enforcement, especially when it comes to traffic?

  • Mariposa_3676

    I thought that about Silver. I was so wrong.

  • 8FH

    I’d like to hear more on this. My impression was that there were only specific things that are different, and those are all codified at the state level. Could you point me towards some sources I could use to educate myself?

    edit: The ebike thing is because there is no state law on ebikes, and they were in a grey area between motor vehicles and bicycles. Where there is no state law, the city can legislate. It might be the same thing for traffic lights. However, there are other NYC specific laws around bike lanes. I don’t know how that plays in with all this.

  • AMH

    Start by just skimming the NYS VTL. There are numerous sections that include an exception for “cities of one million or more” which is of course only NYC. So city law doesn’t pre-empt state law so much as it fills the gap created for it.

  • Elizabeth F
  • Elizabeth F

    See here, this was written by an actual lawyer:

    https://www.citylandnyc.org/scooters-hoverboards-bicycles-whats-legal/

  • Joe R.

    The fact they’re actually talking about it is encouraging. If we did something along the lines of what you suggest, the one year grace period might be long enough to get the holdouts on board for legalizing throttle-equipped e-bikes. Although pedal assist can work for food delivery, consider that a fair number of these workers are in their 50s or even 60s. Turning the pedals might not seem like much effort until you have to do it for 8 or 10 hours a day.

