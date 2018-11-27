Cyclist Injured in Crash in Eighth Avenue Bike Lane Gap

A cyclist was hit — and his two-wheeler mangled — by a truck driver on Eighth Avenue, where the protected bike lane ends. Photo: Streetsblog
A cyclist was hurt when he was hit by a truck driver in front of the Port Authority Bus Terminal — in the three-block portion of Eighth Avenue where the protected bike lane disappears to accommodate cabs, a witness and police said.

It is unclear how seriously the bike rider was hurt, but a witness said he was struck by the truck as he maneuvered around a stopped bus and into traffic — a move necessitated because the protected bike lane on northbound Eighth Avenue abruptly ends at 39th Street and begins again at 42nd Street.

Another view of the crash.
“The cyclist was in the right lane, but merged into the middle when the bus crossed in front of him,” the witness told Streetsblog. “That’s when he got creamed by the flatbed.”

The witness said the cyclist was being treated at the scene.

The area is in desperate need of traffic calming, wider sidewalks for pedestrians and better bike infrastructure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    The Manhattan avenue bike lanes are approaching the 10 year anniversary of their opening and still aren’t finished. This isn’t a Vision Zero approach to cycling and it certainly isn’t going to lead to cycling being a widely used mode of transportation in New York.

  • AMH

    There’s no excuse for failing to close this gap. Riding though here is terrifying, even after the 100th time. More people are going to get hurt.

  • Elizabeth F

    I am so not surprised. But let’s get serious and make specific suggestions on what we would like to see there. A parking-protected bike lane inbetween a cab stand and PABT will not be worth a hill of beans. But we can’t just throw up our hands either. We need to get more creative.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    I’d rather idle slowly through here for a block than deal with what’s there today. I’m more worried about people just walking in other blocks of bike lane. Perhaps one way to address this might be to provide a more orderly cab pickup line with barriers to crossing the bike lane except at one or two places.

  • Joe R.

    Viaduct for the 3 blocks in question? Looking at it with Google Earth I can’t think of anything else which would work here. You can in theory put the protected lane on the other side of 8th Avenue but that means crossing over and back again, with the attendant delays. Most cyclists would just not bother crossing over. So that leaves either the status quo or a viaduct. The advantage of the latter is it can go over 42nd Street, thus avoiding a busy, delay-causing intersection in the process.

  • Elizabeth F

    Or ban cars from within 3 blocks of PABT, replace the cab stand with a block of CitiBikes, and everyone will get where they’re going faster.

