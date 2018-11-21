One Driver Dead in Multi-Car Crash in Brooklyn Bridge [Updated]

Aftermath of the crash. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
One driver was killed in a fiery multi-car crash this morning on the Brooklyn-bound car lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge that injured five in all, police said.

The collision caused at least three of the cars to ignite. FDNY said it put out the blaze within 45 minutes of the 7:15 crash. There may have been as many as four cars involved, WABC7 reported.

The crash shut down the span for more than an hour on Wednesday morning, but Manhattan-bound lanes were reopened by 8:45 a.m.

The bike and pedestrian path remained closed as of 10 a.m. A spokesman for the Department of Transportation said the path was “not affected.”

“There is no visible structural damage noted at this time,” said spokesman Brian Zumhagen.

The bridge will be inspected once the NYPD reopens the Brooklyn-bound lanes, he added.

Here’s one more Streetsblog pic:

Brooklyn Bridge crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

  • NYCyclist

    A dangerous explosion!! We need bollards surrounding the entire bridge, pronto!

