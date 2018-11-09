Light Duty! City Tries New Way to Calm Drivers at Signal-less Crossings

Here's the system in action at Hoyt and President streets in Brooklyn. Photo: DOT
The city has unveiled a new approach to getting drivers to slow down for kids: flashing lights to get their attention.

In an unheralded announcement on Friday morning, the Department of Transportation said it would install rapid-fire strobes at eight intersections near schools — lights that would be triggered by the pedestrians.

The DOT showed off the lights in a tweet from the corner of Hoyt and President streets in Brooklyn. That intersection — at a public school! — has neither a traffic signal nor a stop sign. It is frequently the site of speeding.

Here’s what the same intersection looked like before the installation of the so-called Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons:

In a subsequent tweet, the DOT suggested that pedestrians bear some onus for their own safety:

“Pilot features flashing lights to increase pedestrian visibility at crosswalks that don’t have traffic signals or stop signs,” the tweet said. “Pedestrians: Press the button to activate flashing lights. Before you cross, make sure all vehicles have stopped. Only go after the lights are flashing.”

Here's how the system works. Photo: DOT
The agency also reminded drivers, truckers, cyclists and motorcyclists, “Always yield to pedestrians, it’s the law. Pay attention to the road and don’t be distracted. Obey the speed limit so you don’t need to make a dangerous stop.”

The DOT did not respond to an initial email from Streetsblog to determine the locations of the seven other schools where the flashing systems have been installed. When the agency responds, we will update this story.

  • r

    Think about how all of this stuff pollutes the visual environment. Who wants to live with blinking strobe lights outside their home? All because we can’t dare change road space or actually build stuff that would do the trick better than lights and signs.

  • Joe R.

    I’d rather see more of this stuff, including having pedestrian/vehicle sensors triggering traffic signals, than existing “solutions”. The strobes don’t seem bright enough to be overly intrusive. The concept here is asking drivers to slow down/stop only when necessary for safety, and not all the time like stop signs or dumb timed traffic lights make them. This makes compliance a lot more likely.

    Nothing is preventing strobes from being using in conjunction with other traffic-calming measures like narrowing streets or making one-way streets bidirectional or using roundabouts. The fact is the existing ideas used by NYC up to this point largely haven’t been effective. That includes speed humps, which actually make things worse for cyclists when they’re not maintained. It’s nice to see DOT experimenting. I’d love to see a lot of 4-way stops replaced with strobes and yield signs. And I want all traffic signals in this city to eventually be sensor activated so they only go red while something is crossing.

