People Really Love NYC on Marathon Sunday — Because There Are No Cars!

The annual New York City Marathon reminded us again what a car-free city could be like.

We weren’t alone in enjoying the empty streets around the marathon route. Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr. created a short tribute to the mostly empty Queens Plaza:

Want to see what the streets around the Queensboro Bridge look like on #NYCMarathon #MarathonSunday vs the other 364 days of the year? It's a stark difference. We need to start considering humans more, cars less. @StreetsblogNYC @BrooklynSpoke @TransAlt @880CitiesOrg @Gothamist pic.twitter.com/91hssN9I2F — ?????????? ??????? (@RebrandDriving) November 5, 2018

So many other New Yorkers were equally inspired. Here’s Phil Leff in Manhattan:

A city without without cars is indescribably more pleasant. A brief glimpse of what’s possible. pic.twitter.com/ScDGgqsn3a — Philip Leff (@philipleff) November 4, 2018

And Doug Gordon in Brooklyn:

Another benefit of the marathon: all the side streets along the route are traffic-free for most of the day. Great for scooting! pic.twitter.com/gySay1ABbG — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) November 4, 2018

Taking full advantage of open streets thanks to the @nycmarathon. Fourth Avenue is never this much fun! #NYCMarathon pic.twitter.com/RT8XkgyGaA — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) November 4, 2018

And Elliot Sperber in Brooklyn:

Got your own? Send it to tips@streetsblog.org.