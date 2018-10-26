Friday’s Headlines: 30 Days for Killing a Man Edition

I was pleased to see that the bus driver who killed Citi Bike rider Dan Hanegby got the maximum prison sentence on Thursday, though I still remain horrified that killing a cyclist can carry as little as 30 days in jail. Streetsblog’s coverage included the basic news from Judge Heidi Cesare’s courtroom, plus the full text of Hanegby’s widow’s tearful victim’s impact statement. Both are worth reading. The New York Post and the Daily News were also on hand for the sentencing.

Here’s the rest of the day’s news: