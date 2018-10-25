NYPD: Sorry, We’re Too Busy Dealing with Bombs to Protect You From Killer Drivers

A police spokesperson said the NYPD is too busy to investigate a crash that almost killed two people.

Video still: Twitter/New York City Alerts
Video still: Twitter/New York City Alerts

A man and his son were run down and seriously injured this morning in Crown Heights, but the NYPD’s official comment was, “Nothing to see here.”

That’s more or less what a department spokesperson told Gothamist after a two-car collision in Crown Heights sent two pedestrians to the hospital on Thursday morning.

“With everything going on with packages and bombs, we’re not going further into this because no one was likely to die or seriously injured,” the spokesperson said, referring to the ongoing national news story about explosives being delivered to liberal icons such as Joe Biden, former President Obama, the Clintons and CNN.

The pedestrians — a father and son — were crossing Brooklyn Avenue at Crown Street when a southbound driver on Brooklyn Avenue went through a red light, striking a second vehicle, which barreled into the walkers as they made their way through the crosswalk, according to NYPD. The “New York City Alerts” Twitter page shared video of the crash (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED):

No charges were filed against either driver, which the NYPD spokesperson interviewed by Gothamist attributed to the police department’s razor-sharp focus on the ongoing bomb threat — or, conversely, the fact that no one was killed or injured.

Justification aside, the implicit message to New York City pedestrian is frightening: If you are struck but happen to survive, the NYPD will treat the driver as if he has done nothing wrong.

Streetsblog reached out to NYPD for further clarification on its spokesperson’s befuddling statement.

“I wouldn’t know where to even begin,” said Detective Brown of the Deputy Commissioner for Public Information’s Office. “If you’d likely to get more information about the incident, you can email the office.”

Streetsblog emailed but got no response.

  • benbensons

    Did they even issue a ticket??

  • Komanoff

    When Brad Aaron had this beat, he would wrap each post with the name and contact info for the local City Council member. Can S’blog re-institute that practice? Meanwhile, stellar reporting by Dave Meyer. But why so few comments? Are we all too stunned? Or did this just go up?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Three Killed in Traffic in Three Days as City Council Dithers

By Brad Aaron |
Three pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes on consecutive days in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan this weekend. At approximately 1:15 this morning, Andrew Schoonover, a 31-year-old from Florida, was struck by the driver of a city sanitation truck at the corner of Second Avenue and East 84th Street. NYPD told the Daily News and the […]

No Charges for Driver Who Killed 72-Year-Old Cyclist in Sunset Park

By Brad Aaron |
A motorist killed a senior on a bike under the Gowanus Expressway on a Sunset Park street where drivers are routinely involved in high-speed crashes. The crash happened Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. Rigoberto Diaz, 72, was traveling westbound against traffic on 48th Street and attempting to turn left onto Third Avenue when a driver traveling northbound […]

Surviving a Walk in NYC Should Not Depend on Luck

By Brad Aaron |
The Taxi and Limousine Commission says it doesn’t know anything about a cabbie who drove onto a Midtown sidewalk, hit a pedestrian, and crashed into a building earlier this week. Other than to deflect blame from the driver, NYPD has refused to release information about the crash. It happened Monday morning. From the Post: “He […]

No Charges Filed as Six Are Killed by NYC Drivers in Seven Days

By Brad Aaron |
A Brooklyn woman who was struck by a truck driver in Red Hook Wednesday was the latest victim among six city pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in the last week. At approximately 6:40 a.m. yesterday, Lillian Cruz, 60, was crossing Hamilton Avenue at Court Street when the signal changed and the driver of a tractor-trailer, westbound […]