CYCLE OF RAGE: Wow, DOT Has Screwed Up Delancey and Allen Crossing for All Users!

Breaking news: The intersection of Delancey and Allen streets is now officially a s#!tshow, thanks to the Department of Transportation.

Members of the #bikenyc army noticed earlier this week that workers had installed a raised safety island in the large intersection.

. @StreetsblogNYC sorry if you've covered this before but what's with this new cement island on Allen and Delancey? Currently all bikers are being forced into uptown traffic. pic.twitter.com/Pc74hnaSjS — Count Mapula (@deralect) October 23, 2018

The apparent goal was to give cyclists a place to wait at the western terminus of the forthcoming two-way bike path from the Williamsburg Bridge on the south side of the Delancey Street median. Cyclists will eventually be able to go north or south on Allen Street from that island and, in theory, avoid conflicts with drivers or pedestrians.

Instead, the DOT has created an area in the middle of the intersection where eastbound drivers on Delancey Street wait when they hit the red light at Allen Street. Before, drivers typically waited on the west side of Allen Street before entering the intersection, lest they be “blocking the box.” Now, the raised island makes them feel comfortable sitting at the light in the middle of the intersection because they’re only blocking a bike lane, after all. And they’re not blocking the box. They are the box.

It’s a bit confusing to describe, but these pictures tell the whole story. Here’s what the intersection looked like before:

Sure, sometimes drivers would block the box, but mostly, it was empty when the signal was green for northbound cars and cyclists. But now…

…cars waiting for the red light block the bike lane.

As a result, cyclists who have the green are forced into traffic, as this video shows:

Even when they’re not pushed into the traffic because of drivers blocking the new box, many cyclists don’t know what to make of the raised area — especially since there’s a bollard sitting in the middle of the supposed bike lane…

Pedestrians are also adversely affected by all the drivers who are box-blocking. And many drivers can’t get through the intersection anymore.

I wouldn’t have believed that anyone working for the city Department of Transportation could install something so ineffective — but it’s even more galling because the new construction so willfully ignores the agency’s own presentation about what it planned to do on the site.



Last year, the DOT showed off the design at left to Community Board 3. Note the green box in the center of the intersection. That zone was clearly intended to provide a safe waiting area for cyclists, but did not apparently require a raised area. And the north and south bike lanes would skirt it.

The accompanying text merely said the agency would “add [a] protected bike box in the intersection” because such paint “facilitates safe bike movements.” It didn’t say anything about bollards or major infrastructure that would discourage cyclists while also emboldening drivers.

I’ve reached out to the DOT for comment, but the agency has not responded. When it does, I will update.