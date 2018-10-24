CYCLE OF RAGE: Wow, DOT Has Screwed Up Delancey and Allen Crossing for All Users!

This bicyclist was forced into traffic because of an unsafe new design installed this week by DOT. Photos: Gersh Kuntzman
Breaking news: The intersection of Delancey and Allen streets is now officially a s#!tshow, thanks to the Department of Transportation.

Members of the #bikenyc army noticed earlier this week that workers had installed a raised safety island in the large intersection.

The apparent goal was to give cyclists a place to wait at the western terminus of the forthcoming two-way bike path from the Williamsburg Bridge on the south side of the Delancey Street median. Cyclists will eventually be able to go north or south on Allen Street from that island and, in theory, avoid conflicts with drivers or pedestrians.

Instead, the DOT has created an area in the middle of the intersection where eastbound drivers on Delancey Street wait when they hit the red light at Allen Street. Before, drivers typically waited on the west side of Allen Street before entering the intersection, lest they be “blocking the box.” Now, the raised island makes them feel comfortable sitting at the light in the middle of the intersection because they’re only blocking a bike lane, after all. And they’re not blocking the box. They are the box.

It’s a bit confusing to describe, but these pictures tell the whole story. Here’s what the intersection looked like before:

Delancey and Allen Before

Sure, sometimes drivers would block the box, but mostly, it was empty when the signal was green for northbound cars and cyclists. But now…

Delancey and Allen after

…cars waiting for the red light block the bike lane.

As a result, cyclists who have the green are forced into traffic, as this video shows:

Even when they’re not pushed into the traffic because of drivers blocking the new box, many cyclists don’t know what to make of the raised area — especially since there’s a bollard sitting in the middle of the supposed bike lane…

Bollard in the middle of the bike lane

Pedestrians are also adversely affected by all the drivers who are box-blocking. And many drivers can’t get through the intersection anymore.

I wouldn’t have believed that anyone working for the city Department of Transportation could install something so ineffective — but it’s even more galling because the new construction so willfully ignores the agency’s own presentation about what it planned to do on the site.
DOT plan for Delancey and Allen

Last year, the DOT showed off the design at left to Community Board 3. Note the green box in the center of the intersection. That zone was clearly intended to provide a safe waiting area for cyclists, but did not apparently require a raised area. And the north and south bike lanes would skirt it.

The accompanying text merely said the agency would “add [a] protected bike box in the intersection” because such paint “facilitates safe bike movements.” It didn’t say anything about bollards or major infrastructure that would discourage cyclists while also emboldening drivers.

I’ve reached out to the DOT for comment, but the agency has not responded. When it does, I will update.

  • JarekFA

    Here’s my lone experience with it: https://twitter.com/JarekFA/status/1054829562641702912

  • Elizabeth F

    Go over the curb and risk getting a ticket for “riding on the sidewalk?” My default would be to avoid the curb. Especially if it doesn’t have a ramp.

  • Dr. Bones

    Place a raised cement rectangle filled with random bollards over the intersection of two bike lanes in the middle of traffic. Why? Options: A. Sheer stupidity and design incompetence. B. Some kind of mix-up, i.e. they did the right job in the wrong place. A slightly different version of incompetence and stupidity. C. Bike lane trolling taken to a whole new level.

  • Brian Howald

    This would all be solved with no signals visible to those who stop in the middle of the intersection.

  • While we’re on the subject, can DOT fix this approach to the Williamsburg Bridge? This little “ramp” at the entrance is too steep. More like a curb than a ramp anyway. It’s real jolt and wouldn’t pass muster in a real bike city.

    As the L train shutdown looms, the city should be looking at every opportunity it can to improve the riding experience. Instead we get bike infrastructure that appears to be engineered and installed by people who never ride bikes.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f6625265c3bb9134d460bdce27e9a799f2039077a613e2e007808193d736fa58.png

