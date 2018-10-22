Monday’s Headlines: Justice for Dan Hanegby? Edition
This morning, a judge will sentence a bus driver for killing Citi Bike cyclist Dan Hanegby — a conviction that turned largely on a horrific video of the driver trying to speed past Hanegby on narrow W. 26th Street last year. The driver, Dave Lewis, is facing a maximum of 30 days in jail.
Thirty days for killing a man.
Last week, I asked Mayor de Blasio about this outrage, but he said he hadn’t seen the video and muttered something about vehicular laws getting “tighter” when we all know drivers kill without sanction every day. I told Hizzoner’s staff to show him the video of Dave Lewis killing Dan Hanegby because later in the day, I’ll be demanding comment after Lewis gets away with murder.
Fair warning.
Here now, the news:
- Where’s Marty? State Senator Marty Golden was supposed to show up for interviews at The Brooklyn Paper and WBAI in the last few days, but blew them both off — giving his Nov. 6 opponent, Democrat Andrew Gounardes plenty of free air time to talk about street safety.
- In other WBAI news, the same show gave ample time to Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer’s increasingly untenable opposition to the community board term limit referendum, which, obviously should pass, as Charlie Komanoff explains. Meanwhile, Council Member Brad Lander is sponsoring a forum on the term limit proposal on Tuesday night at the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library. (Bklyner)
- Carriage horse drivers are saying “neigh” to Mayor de Blasio’s latest plan for their trade. (NYDN)
- Here’s what happens when you drive too fast. (NYDN, NY Post)
- More people are wondering why we even need Mayor de Blasio’s BQX streetcar when better buses and subway service would suffice. (amNY)
- British transportation reporting legend Carlton Reid explains why drivers and pedestrians should be wearing helmets before cyclists do. (Forbes)
- Martha Stewart becomes a bicycle activist (albeit on a $4,600 Pedego Interceptor Platinum e-bike). (Instagram)
- Hat tip to Barry Hoggard for the cops-in-crosswalk photo of the day.
- And, finally, RIP to one of my favorite bingo haunts. (amNY)