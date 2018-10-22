Monday’s Headlines: Justice for Dan Hanegby? Edition

This morning, a judge will sentence a bus driver for killing Citi Bike cyclist Dan Hanegby — a conviction that turned largely on a horrific video of the driver trying to speed past Hanegby on narrow W. 26th Street last year. The driver, Dave Lewis, is facing a maximum of 30 days in jail.

Thirty days for killing a man.

Last week, I asked Mayor de Blasio about this outrage, but he said he hadn’t seen the video and muttered something about vehicular laws getting “tighter” when we all know drivers kill without sanction every day. I told Hizzoner’s staff to show him the video of Dave Lewis killing Dan Hanegby because later in the day, I’ll be demanding comment after Lewis gets away with murder.

Fair warning.

Here now, the news: