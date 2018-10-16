Tuesday’s Headlines: Where’s Bill Edition

I got into the business when Ed Koch was still mayor. Then I covered little bits of the Dinkins, Giuliani and Bloomberg administrations. All of those guys, in their own way, hated the press. But at least they took questions from reporters every single day. So I’m just going on notice that the next time Mayor de Blasio decides to hold a press avail — which isn’t today, by the way — I’m coming with a full notepad and lots of memos I’ve been writing on cocktail napkins for at least a week. One of them says, “Dyckman.” One of them says, “Morris Park Avenue.” One of them says, “Queens Boulevard.” Another says, “Marty Golden.” And there’s another I can’t really read, but it may simply be a reminder not to forget my mother’s birthday.

Here’s the news: