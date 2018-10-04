Thursday’s Headlines: Farewell to L.A. Edition

The National Association of City Transportation Officials convention is over, and by the time you read this, I’ll be heading back to New York. But Los Angeles continues to impress me. Mark my words: By 2028, the City of Angels will be more bikeable, more walkable, and have a world-class subway system. And it’ll still be one of the greatest culinary cities in the Western world.

But enough about those Korean short ribs I had last night at Sun Nong Dan, here’s today’s news:

After Friend of Streetsblog Jon Orcutt tweeted a picture, amNY’s indefatigable Vin Barone wrote about a Manhattan bike lane with a lightpost smack dab in the middle.

Classic bone-head government story — unfortunately one involving @NYC_DOT obstructing a bike path. Sad that DOT won’t even answer a press question about it https://t.co/L2fu3HtLnf — Jon Orcutt (@jonorcutt) October 3, 2018