Wednesday’s Headlines: I Love L.A. Edition
I’m still at the National Association of City Transportation Officials convention in Los Angeles — and I’m still not using cars in any way — and I have to tell you, I love L.A. The food in this town. Man…
Anyway, here’s the news…
- I was happy to see Curbed picked up our story about the city Department of Transportation’s efforts to make better intersections. It’s an important topic. (Curbed)
- I was also happy to see CityLab covered the plight of Bronx bus riders. (CityLab)
- A coalition of two dozen activist groups rallied for someone to fix the subway. (amNY)
- Taxi drivers talked about their depression as the price of a yellow medallion crashes. (NYT)
- Governor Cuomo endorsed Democrat Andrew Gounardes in his Bay Ridge State Senate race against street safety pariah Marty Golden. (NYDN)
- The full board of Upper West Side CB7 approved of a protected bike lane on Central Park West by an overwhelming margin.
- A woman killed herself in a Queens car crash. (NYDN, NY Post)
- Parking meter rates went up (yay!) in Manhattan. (amNY)
- Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is really upset about the Clark Street elevators. (amNY)
- The Times offered yet another reason to give up driving — you may actually discover stuff.
- And finally, here’s a picture of me biking in L.A.: