Manhattan Community Board to City: Get Real on L-Train Plan CB6 thinks the mitigation effort will fall short without major tweaks.

A Manhattan community group says that the current plan for next year’s L-train shutdown will fall considerable short of what will be needed to efficiently move the 400,000 daily commuters who will be affected.

In a strongly worded unanimous resolution last week, Community Board 6 told the city Department of Transportation and the state-overseen Metropolitan Transportation Authority that its plan [PDF] needs fairly significant improvements before the L-train shuts down entirely in April.

“Are we concerned? You bet,” board member Larry Scheyer told Streetsblog, saying he was not authorized to speak for the full board, but was merely characterizing the general sentiment.

“There was a lot of concern that not enough is being done to keep people moving on 14th Street,” he added. Other advocates and elected officials have also made 24/7 bus priority a key demand, arguing that it will be impossible to run 80 buses per hour through the affected area if the busway and other roadways are jammed.

As such, the CB6 Sept. 12 resolution “respectfully” calls on the relevant agencies to:

Elongate the proposed 14th Street “busway” east from Third Avenue all the way to First Avenue or Avenue C — and extending the “busway” hours to 24 hours a day instead of the current proposal of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Because the area east of Third Avenue will not be part of the proposed “busway,” that stretch “will bear the brunt of additional automotive traffic, including for-hire vehicles, thus hampering bus flow,” the resolution added.

Reserve the Williamsburg Bridge for cars with three or more people and buses for 24 hours a day instead of the current proposal of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The resolution also urges the DOT to consider converting the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges to HOV-2-only “during at least peak hours of commuting to stop single-occupant cars and [taxis] from using them to overwhelm the areas affected.” Currently, the plan proposes no changes to the other two free East River bridges.

Limit truck deliveries along 14th Street to the hours between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. and coordinate with the Police Department “to ensure trucks don’t migrate to smaller side streets during off-limits times.”

Ban taxis and private vehicles from 14th Street entirely, except for emergencies or cars heading to garages. Under the current plan, taxis would be allowed to make pick-ups and drop-offs on 14th Street, even during busway hours.

Ban new construction within the affected areas until the end of the L train shutdown in July 2020 “to avoid further demands on overburdened streets,” the resolution states.

Get bigger ferries than the 149-passenger vessels that the current plan proposes between South Williamsburg and Stuyvesant Cove eight times per hour. “New York City’s Economic Development Corporation [should] consider using larger, 349-passenger ferries currently used between Rockaway and Wall Street.”

Bar vendors from 14th Street, where sidewalks are expected to be tight.

The resolution passed 36-0.

Streetsblog reached out to DOT, the MTA, the Department of Buildings and the Department of Consumer Affairs and will update this story when we hear back.

The DOT and the MTA are hosting a “town hall” on Monday night to address local concerns. The meeting is at Middle Collegiate Church, 112 Second Ave. at E. Seventh Street, at 6:30 p.m. For info, click here.