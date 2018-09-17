Manhattan Community Board to City: Get Real on L-Train Plan

CB6 thinks the mitigation effort will fall short without major tweaks.

The L train shutdown could be this bad. Photo: Lorraine Cink/Twitter
A Manhattan community group says that the current plan for next year’s L-train shutdown will fall considerable short of what will be needed to efficiently move the 400,000 daily commuters who will be affected.

In a strongly worded unanimous resolution last week, Community Board 6 told the city Department of Transportation and the state-overseen Metropolitan Transportation Authority that its plan [PDF] needs fairly significant improvements before the L-train shuts down entirely in April.

“Are we concerned? You bet,” board member Larry Scheyer told Streetsblog, saying he was not authorized to speak for the full board, but was merely characterizing the general sentiment.

“There was a lot of concern that not enough is being done to keep people moving on 14th Street,” he added. Other advocates and elected officials have also made 24/7 bus priority a key demand, arguing that it will be impossible to run 80 buses per hour through the affected area if the busway and other roadways are jammed.

Critics say this busway design for 14th Street should be 24-7 — and not allow cars or taxis anywhere near the roadway. Photo: DOT
Critics say this busway design for 14th Street should be 24-7 — and not allow cars or taxis anywhere near the roadway. Photo: DOT

As such, the CB6 Sept. 12 resolution “respectfully” calls on the relevant agencies to:

  • Elongate the proposed 14th Street “busway” east from Third Avenue all the way to First Avenue or Avenue C — and extending the “busway” hours to 24 hours a day instead of the current proposal of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Because the area east of Third Avenue will not be part of the proposed “busway,” that stretch “will bear the brunt of additional automotive traffic, including for-hire vehicles, thus hampering bus flow,” the resolution added.
  • Reserve the Williamsburg Bridge for cars with three or more people and buses for 24 hours a day instead of the current proposal of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The resolution also urges the DOT to consider converting the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges to HOV-2-only “during at least peak hours of commuting to stop single-occupant cars and [taxis] from using them to overwhelm the areas affected.” Currently, the plan proposes no changes to the other two free East River bridges.
  • Limit truck deliveries along 14th Street to the hours between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. and coordinate with the Police Department “to ensure trucks don’t migrate to smaller side streets during off-limits times.”
  • Ban taxis and private vehicles from 14th Street entirely, except for emergencies or cars heading to garages. Under the current plan, taxis would be allowed to make pick-ups and drop-offs on 14th Street, even during busway hours.
  • Ban new construction within the affected areas until the end of the L train shutdown in July 2020 “to avoid further demands on overburdened streets,” the resolution states.
  • Get bigger ferries than the 149-passenger vessels that the current plan proposes between South Williamsburg and Stuyvesant Cove eight times per hour. “New York City’s Economic Development Corporation [should] consider using larger, 349-passenger ferries currently used between Rockaway and Wall Street.”
  • Bar vendors from 14th Street, where sidewalks are expected to be tight.

The resolution passed 36-0.

Streetsblog reached out to DOT, the MTA, the Department of Buildings and the Department of Consumer Affairs and will update this story when we hear back.

The DOT and the MTA are hosting a “town hall” on Monday night to address local concerns. The meeting is at Middle Collegiate Church, 112 Second Ave. at E. Seventh Street, at 6:30 p.m. For info, click here.

 

  • Guest

    Wow, so rare for a CB to speak truth to power, but yes, all this! As EV resident on Avenue A, i’m horrified our entire neighborhood will become a parking lot and buses will be even more useless (though even more needed) than today. Note that a local blog (EV Grieve: http://evgrieve.com/2018/09/nightmare-scenario-for-residents-who.html) also wrote a piece today about staging construction for tunnel repairs on eastern portions of 14th St, so forget a busway, this will be a full-on construction site. And then channeling all this construction traffic to & from Williamsburg Bridge through Avenue A… Quality of life and street safety concerns are one big problem, and the ability to move M14A & M14D is another. These buses will be in a horrible position and they serve so many people, especially older folks who are unable to walk to the subway at Astor Pl (6) or 2nd Ave (F). What a mess.

  • djx

    “The resolution passed 36-0.”

    Yes.

  • Flavanation

    “Limit truck deliveries along 14th Street to the hours between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.” Do they mean between 10pm and 5am? Better to have delieveries during the lightly trafficked overnight hours.

  • AMH

    Wow, I’m shocked that the plan didn’t consider spillover onto nearby bridges. This city has got to get better at planning.

  • walks bikes drives

    Agreed.

  • Joe R.

    Has the city ever been good at planning anything during most of our lifetimes? It seems we go from one crisis to another. Most of these so-called emergencies were caused by lack of planning. We can’t even figure out how to keep streets in good repair, much less manage the big stuff.

