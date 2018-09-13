Thursday’s Headlines: Date With Destiny Edition
Today is Election Day. Vote. Please. You know how bad it is out there — delays underground, streets congested, buses stuck and Citi Bike stalled — so get out there and fill the bubble for candidates who will do something. Who, precisely? To make an educated decision, review candidates’ answers to our campaign questions here and decide for yourself (or if you want a handy cheat sheet, StreetsPAC did these endorsements). Polls are open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Click here to find your polling place.
And now, the news:
- The City Council created an L shutdown ombudsman in the DOT, among other symbolic gestures yesterday. (amNY)
- The full Community Board 8 approved the filling of one of the gaps on the Second Avenue protected bike lane, which is a reminder of two things: 1. why are there dozen-block-long gaps in protected bike lanes and 2. why do basic safety issues have to go through community boards at all? (H/T Ryan Smith).
- Wow, city school buses are providing really bad service! (NYDN)
- The trial is underway of the bus driver who killed Citi Bike rider Dan Hanegby last year in Chelsea. Driver David Lewis is facing a misdemeanor charge of violating Hanegby’s right of way — though cops, of course, had initially blamed the cyclist. (NYDN, Post)