Tuesday’s Headlines: Fossil Fool Edition
Today is September 11.
And now the news:
- Mayor de Blasio and his London counterpart Sadiq Khan penned an op-ed in the Guardian about divesting their cities’ investments in fossil fuel, but Streetsblog was quick to remind everyone that de Blasio is a hypocrite on the subject (and Ben Fried’s article went far further than just mentioning Hizzoner’s SUV rides to the gym!).
- You have to hand it to rookie reporter Jonathan Custodio: His first day on the job will no doubt leave a lasting impression on the New York media world, as he turned his horrendous commute into tabloid gold. (NYDN)
- Politco’s Dana Rubinstein went deep on why Gov. Cuomo doesn’t ride the subway (it makes him look passive and trapped…like the rest of us!).
- Axios took a page from Streetsblog and decided that Uber is causing too much traffic in cities.
- Car mayhem on the Deegan. (NYDN)
- Did Gov. Cuomo use the E-Z Pass system to get a campaign boost? (NYP)
- Under-funded, gerrymandered, not-Jewish-enough Blake Morris hopes the Gothamist bump will put him over the top in his race against cash-rich incumbent State Senator Simcha Felder, whose district was drawn in 2012 to make sure he never gets less than 96 percent of the vote.
- The tabloids all had great fun with Cynthia Nixon’s decision to put lox on a cinnamon-raisin bagel at Zabar’s. The Post claimed that New Yorkers were horrified. Gothamist did not even pretend to be unbiased. And Grub Street pointed out the obvious. But my personal favorite for full-on tabloid gusto was the pun-filled classic by Stephen Rex Brown in the Daily News. I’d also like to offer a hat-tip to Jezebel for at least road-testing the salty-sweet breakfast (dessert?). (For the record, here’s what I tweeted in the middle of Bagelgate.)
There is nothing disqualifying about a candidate who does this. I often put raisins in my tuna salad. And sometimes I put onions.
But I never eat my pizza with a knife and fork. https://t.co/AYrsy6Uzw2
— Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) September 10, 2018
- And, finally, as bad as things get in New York, at least you don’t have kangaroos jumping on you when you’re bicycling! Cops in bike lanes, sure, but no big-legged marsupials.