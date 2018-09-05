It’s The First Day Of School, Er, School Double-Parking Season, We Mean

Wednesday morning in Brooklyn. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
Wednesday morning in Brooklyn. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

It’s the first day of school, which means it’s the first day of double-parking-in-front-of-school season.

We’re collecting photos from across the New York area, so please send yours to tips@streetsblog.org.

For now, there’s the photo snapped by me on my way to work in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood above, and this collection of tweets to get us going.

And from the world beyond New York:

 

