It’s The First Day Of School, Er, School Double-Parking Season, We Mean

It’s the first day of school, which means it’s the first day of double-parking-in-front-of-school season.

We’re collecting photos from across the New York area, so please send yours to tips@streetsblog.org.

For now, there’s the photo snapped by me on my way to work in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood above, and this collection of tweets to get us going.

Adorable double parking snarling intersection/crosswalk on the 1st day of school @HowsMyDrivingNY ny:hnj5955 pic.twitter.com/TNpx30GvRN — DoorZone (@D00RZ0NE) September 5, 2018

First day of school stopped by #PS83 to wittiness the #doubleparking situation. Contacted NCOs from @NYPD49Pct to assist with #trafficflow pic.twitter.com/BWIpP35yZB — Mark Gjonaj (@MarkGjonajNY) September 5, 2018

First day of school! Check out my sick 45-degree angle parking job across the parking and bike lanes on 72 St. pic.twitter.com/Vzo2e3hzJC — Bay?Ridge?Drivers (@BayRidgeDrivers) September 5, 2018

And from the world beyond New York: