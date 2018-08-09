Vision Zero or Zero Vision? Here It Is, The Craziest Blocked Bike Lane Picture — Ever

The photo speaks for itself — and speaks about a DOT employee who should probably be reassigned.

Sort of speaks for itself, doesn't it? Photo: Scott Knobler.
Streetsblog has covered taxis in bike lanes. It has covered cops in bike lanes. It has covered drivers doing a lot of crazy stuff.

But the picture above takes away the breath of even the most-jaded activists.

Yes, this is a Vision Zero van parked in a bike lane.

The photo was taken by new Streetsblog hero Scott Knobler on Saturday in the Rockaways. There’s really not much more you can say about it: It’s a picture of a van promoting Mayor de Blasio’s goal of protecting cyclists and pedestrians … by putting cyclists at risk by making them maneuver into the car lane or putting pedestrians at risk by forcing cyclists onto the sidewalk.

The photo speaks for itself — and speaks about a city Department of Transportation employee who should probably be reassigned. But I asked Knobler to provide some details because, you never know, maybe there were extenuating circumstances to exonerate the van driver.

Um, no.

“I was mocked and laughed at when I questioned why they were parking there,” Knobler, who posts on Reddit as KingNeptuna, told Streetsblog, repeating a sentiment cyclists know rather well.

In fact, he added, “the people from the van taunted me while the police sat there and watched. … I continued down the bike path and almost got hit head on by a beach cop on a moped…and get this, he yelled at ME! Mopeds do not belong in the bike lane. Law enforcement mopeds in the bike lane. … This should get that guy suspended at best.”

Yeah, well, sure, but one thing at a time. I reached out to the DOT and the NYPD’s 100th Precinct to see if the van driver was fired or at least ticketed, and I’ll update the story if I hear back.

    Bike lanes need to be grade-separated from the car/parking lanes. This is hilarious!!!

