Corey Johnson to DOT: Mixing Zones and Painted Pedestrian Islands Aren’t Good Enough for 10th Avenue In addition to his letter to DOT, Johnson could support more robust street redesigns by pushing to increase DOT's budget for them.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson wants DOT to provide better protection for pedestrians and cyclists in its redesign of 10th Avenue.

DOT’s plan for 10th Avenue and Amsterdam Avenue calls for a protected bike lane between 52nd and 72nd streets. At most intersections where turning car traffic crosses the path of cyclists, however, the design calls for “mixing zones” that have proven to be more hazardous than other intersection designs in DOT’s toolkit. And instead of pouring concrete for the pedestrian islands, DOT is planning to paint and plastic posts.

Last month, Manhattan Community Board 4 asked DOT for safer intersection treatments. Johnson, who represents Hell’s Kitchen and Chelsea, echoed those requests yesterday in a letter he sent to DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, which seeks: