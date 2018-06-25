Today’s Headlines

- People Will Die Because Senate GOP Insists on Shielding PBA From Speeding Fines (Post, Advance, T-U)
- Cuomo: Fine With Me (Politico)
- De Blasio Demands Senate Reconvene to Pass Speed Cam Bill (Post, CBS2)
- Driver Backs Over and Kills 4-Year-Old Girl in Bushwick, Flees Scene (News)
- Karen Koslowitz Would Have Rallied Against Bike Lanes If It Weren’t for Those Lousy Cyclists (QChron)
- Two Refurbished Astoria Subway Stations Open — Without Elevators (AMNY, NY1)
- MTA: Moving Walkways at Court Square Station Weren’t Worth the Trouble (News)
- A Second Act for Robert Levine, the Original Ninth Street Road Diet NIMBY (Bklyn Paper)
- It’s Official: Park Row Opens to Walking and Biking for First Time Since 9/11 (Post, Patch)
- Better Late Than Never, Myrtle Avenue Plaza Finally Debuts (Bklyner)