Today’s Headlines

  • People Will Die Because Senate GOP Insists on Shielding PBA From Speeding Fines (Post, AdvanceT-U)
  • Cuomo: Fine With Me (Politico)
  • De Blasio Demands Senate Reconvene to Pass Speed Cam Bill (PostCBS2)
  • Driver Backs Over and Kills 4-Year-Old Girl in Bushwick, Flees Scene (News)
  • Karen Koslowitz Would Have Rallied Against Bike Lanes If It Weren’t for Those Lousy Cyclists (QChron)
  • Two Refurbished Astoria Subway Stations Open — Without Elevators (AMNY, NY1)
  • MTA: Moving Walkways at Court Square Station Weren’t Worth the Trouble (News)
  • A Second Act for Robert Levine, the Original Ninth Street Road Diet NIMBY (Bklyn Paper)
  • It’s Official: Park Row Opens to Walking and Biking for First Time Since 9/11 (PostPatch)
  • Better Late Than Never, Myrtle Avenue Plaza Finally Debuts (Bklyner)
  • crazytrainmatt

    Even doubling the number of cameras would have been glacial progress, and while I understand the political expediency of tying them to school hours, it reinforces the notion that adult crash victims get what they deserve. The loss of the cameras is a step backwards, but some good would come out of it if it prompts the city to act further within its own domain. Maybe De Blasio can be convinced that this is an easy way to score some points against Cuomo and Albany.

    Re: the Queens Boulevard bike lanes and a drop in business:
    The opening of the Croton aqueduct in the 1840s coincided with the arrival of the cockroach, so they got called the Croton bug as people assumed the new aqueduct brought the infestation.