New York City Sidewalks Don’t Have to Be Garbage Dumps

New York City isn’t Barcelona. You can tell because in Barcelona, garbage bags don’t line every sidewalk. Photos: Clarence Eckerson Jr.
In many parts of the city, sidewalks are too narrow for two people to walk abreast comfortably. One way NYC compromises the walking environment is by dumping garbage on the sidewalks before pick-up.

Whether in commercial or residential areas, every week people are forced to walk around mountains of waste on streets where curb lanes are reserved for vehicle storage.

For his “Rebranding Driving” series, Streetfilms’ Clarence Eckerson Jr. took a walk with pedestrian advocate Christine Berthet to survey sidewalks in Hell’s Kitchen prior to pick-up time:

Dumping trash on the sidewalks is not just unsightly. As shown in the video, it creates pinch points, which can be impossible to navigate for people with strollers or in wheelchairs. Sidewalk garbage was also cited as a contributing factor in the death of Andrew Schoonover on the Upper East Side in 2012.

There’s another way. Over the weekend Clarence sent these shots from Barcelona.

barcelona2

Notice the refuse bins are sited on asphalt, rather than the sidewalk. The trash is out of sight, and people aren’t tripping over it.

barcelona1

The video features pics from other cities with similar systems.

New York has room to get trash off sidewalks. What it needs is the political will to use curb space for something other than parking.

  • qrt145

    Not to mention how civilized those containers look compared to the piles of plastic bags we have in NYC!

  • Fool

    Preech!

    This is the single biggest quality of life and health improvement the city could do.

  • AstoriaBlowin

    I once had to climb inside and search through the paper recycling bin outside our apartment in Barcelona because i thought I accidentally threw out my green card. It was much easier to search through all the trash in the refuse bin than if it had been piled up in bags on the sidewalk. So there’s another advantage to that system over ours.

  • Hilda

    Great ideas, and I agree wholeheartedly that a number of the spots used for storing private vehicles should be set aside along every residential block for not only garbage, but also permanent loading and unloading for residential/contractor/disability use. On every block. Imagine how much less fuel could be used if the trash trucks made only a couple stops per block on typical residential streets.

    For the academics and designers, there are new zero waste design guidelines from AIANYC and a few other groups, including Kiss+Cathcart, Architects.

    We also simply have a waste problem as Americans.

    http://www.zerowastedesign.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/ZeroWasteDesignGuidelines2017_Web.pdf

  • Alan

    These big bins can be mechanically loaded into trucks, too, saving the backs of DSNY employees. The efficiency of this style of collection would also make it easier for DSNY to manage its expanded responsibilities with organics recovery that it’s currently having issues scaling to: https://www.wastedive.com/news/dsny-suspends-expansion-organics-collection-program/523869/

    (Note that this video shows a garbage-protected bike lane)

  • ohhleary

    Not only would this create more sidewalk space, but it would also solve the issue of biking through hot garbage juice on the Park Avenue South side of the bike lane through Union Square.

  • Och

    Doesn’t happen in nice neighborhoods with single family houses and driveways, but all over dumps like park slope.

  • Boris

    The DSNY unions would never agree to this. It’s too much of a labor-saving move. Then again, it’s been 50 years since the Great Garbage Strike of 1968, perhaps it’s time for another one?

  • Atrios

    well…recycling bins are placed like this and there are additional trash receptacles some places, but generally people put their trash out on the sidewalk in barcelona. nightly! unless this changed very recently.

  • AnoNYC

    That garbage truck has impressed me.

  • ohnonononono

    This makes entirely too much sense so it’ll never happen.

  • AnoNYC

    This already occurs at some locations around the city. It should be the standard.

    https://goo.gl/maps/Qdu8kuyu3wG2

  • AMH

    It would also make garbage collection a whole lot safer (it’s currently one of the city’s most dangerous jobs).

  • AMH

    This was also the case in London during a recent visit. Curbside trash was tightly regulated–you could put it out only within an hour of collection, but the public bins were available 24/7.

  • AMH

    YES! This is one of my pet peeves that I keep harping on–practically every time I visit another city, I marvel at how much better they handle refuse. There is no reason to use the sidewalk as a garbage dump, and how much additional waste do all those heavy black bags contribute? Then the sanitation workers who have to pick them up manually are at risk of injury for no good reason.

    I’m curious whether anyone has tried an ADA suit against the city on the grounds that sidewalks are impassible. A quick fix would be to pile it on/between parked cars.

  • Larry Littlefield

    This is a lot harder than it’s being made out to be. Once you get past the parking space issue the real issue arrives — in front of whose home should the whole street’s garbage be?

  • Joe R.

    Overpackaging is one huge problem which creates lots of unnecessary waste. And then of course you have consumerism in general. We need to figure out a better way for modern economies to operate. The current model of replacing things before they wear out (and making stuff which is designed to wear out more quickly) just isn’t sustainable on a planet with finite resources.

  • Joe R.

    To be fair garbage bins look no worse than most parked cars. SUVs especially are butt ugly eye sores. And perhaps as a sweetener the city could pay an annual fee (to be given as a credit against real estate taxes) if a homeowner voluntarily allowed the bins in front of their property. That would be a great way for people on fixed incomes to earn extra money.

  • AnoNYC

    Just make it standard on each corner. If you make them low you could probably daylight the corners at the same time.

  • kevd

    Germany has lots of those two.
    Would New Yorkers figure out a way to get off their asses and bring their own garbage to those large bins?
    Probably not.

