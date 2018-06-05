Today’s Headlines

  • LIRR and Metro-North Could Do So Much More for NYC Residents (City Limits)
  • Growing Number of People Violently Unleash Their Subway Frustrations on MTA Workers (Post)
  • Bradley Tusk: New York Governors Lack Political Incentive to Fix the MTA (Observer)
  • Ben Kabak: “The Governor Doesn’t Appreciate the Transit System”
  • If Only There Was Some Slack in Trans-Hudson Transit to Absorb Disenchanted NJ Car Commuters (NYT)
  • DOT’s Pinch Points in Prospect Park Have Already Claimed a Victim (Bklyn Paper)
  • How Much Are Gene Freidman’s Taxi Medallions Worth in 2018? Find Out Next Week! (Crain’s)
  • Daily News: Bail Out Cab Medallion Driver-Owners, Not “Big-Money Speculators”
  • Five Injured in Multi-Car Crash in Whitestone Last Week (TL)
  • Raves for the New Fowler Square Plaza (Bklyn Paper)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • HamTech87

    “If Only There Was Some Slack in Trans-Hudson Transit to Absorb Disenchanted NJ Car Commuters (NYT).” You’re referring to the road space to add additional bus lanes, and congestion pricing? But isn’t the Port Authority Terminal space a limiter?

  • kevd

    I think they may have mean NJTrains through the non-existent gateway or A.R.C. tunnel.

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    So, the approach to the Lincoln that is being repaired is not the “helix” that curves down into the tunnel? (The NYTimes photo is of the helix I think)

    https://www.panynj.gov/thehelixfix/

  • AMH

    Regarding LIRR and MNR, the MTA should look to London, where TFL created Overground services using their equivalent of our commuter railroads, which tie into the transit network seamlessly and use the same tap card (Oyster) as the subways and buses, capping daily fares in lieu of expensive passes. Expensive commuter trains which require separate tickets and deny boarding to NYC residents even as they stop at their stations to let suburbanites disembark are not hallmarks of good transit.