Eyes on the Street: Heavy Blocks and Barricades on Prospect Park Loop

The blocks and fencing look like standard materials for controlling cars that have been transposed to a car-free setting.

The newly-installed barricade by the Prospect Park bandshell. Photo: 2AvSagas
Just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, blocks and metal fencing have gone up at two points along the Prospect Park loop. The obstacles are intended to slow cyclists at major pedestrian crossings, but they form narrow chokepoints that may create more problems than they solve.

The cubes are located by the bandshell on the west side of the park and at the bottom of the hill on the southwest leg of the loop, according to reports on Reddit and Twitter.

The Prospect Park Alliance said DOT decided to install the pinch points. DOT said the agency installed the barriers “at the request of the Alliance for safety purposes.”

The bottom of the hill, where cyclists accumulate speed as they approach the crossing, has been the site of collisions that resulted in serious injuries.

Reducing the speed of downhill cyclists could prevent those types of crashes, but this design also introduces new risks. The big anchors are obstacles that appear suddenly, and may cause cyclist collisions or abrupt merging movements that jeopardize people on the loop.

The steep downhill on the park loop at this location poses a tough design problem. It would be reassuring if the city could point to a precedent for calming fast bike traffic on car-free streets shared with pedestrians, and duplicate it here. But the blocks and fencing look like standard materials for controlling cars that have been transposed to a car-free setting.

Correction: We originally reported that the blocks are concrete. DOT says they are plastic, not concrete. The post has been amended.

  • JarekFA

    While the implementation is clumsy and dangerous the idea behind it isn’t completely unsound. However, it’s fucking ridiculous they do this only for pedestrian bike spaces and not, say, race track like 8th ave in Brooklyn, which is 100% primed for lane narrowing neckdowns. It’d slow down the speeding if the lanes went from 2 to 1.5 as a choke point every 5 blocks.

  • Adrian Horczak

    Have these actually been used on roads to slow cars? We definitely could use them on pedestrian crossings where motorists never yield (which would be every intersection without a traffic light or stop sign).

  • These are very bad for runners and walkers especially at the bandshell crosswalk.

  • Looks like similar anchors+signs treatment DOT used to get drivers to slow down for neighborhood 20 mph zones. https://i2.wp.com/www.streetsblog.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/slow_zone.jpg

  • Jeff

    Well, they were _planning_ on using them for this purpose, until motorists threw a hissy fit about losing “their” parking.

  • Jeff

    My biggest beef is that similar traffic calming for motor vehicles on actual streets outside of the park is a big f***ing deal, and requires the DOT to come to the community board and give a bunch of pointless powerpoint presentations, followed by a bunch of angry motorists complaining about that time their uncle saw a pedestrian using a smartphone. But if the target of the traffic calming is cyclists, then whatever, just throw it in, no need for a discussion with stakeholders.

  • These are insane. Service vehicles are good and need to take up the entire bike lane to go through these crosswalks and cyclists of the wind up swerving into the pedestrian lane.

    Tuesday evening I was at the community committee meeting of the Prospect Park alliance. No mention was made of this and I find it hard to believe the alliance would’ve approved it without input from the road safety test force.

    Also, they’re made of painted metal and are on wheels. The 17-year-old me would’ve put them all in the lake by now.

    Six years ago I wrote this blog post about how things should look on the roadway in Prospect Park. http://whatyourdonotknowbecauseyouarenotme.blogspot.com/2012/04/beginning-of-better.html

  • Geoffrey Vincent

    I’m wondering why DoT has to be involved any more since the Park is now traffic-free?

  • Jeff

    When the alternative is Parks, yes. You absolutely want DOT to maintain control of the loop drives. While DOT is unfortunately beholden to a largely cars-first political climate, Parks sees us as nothing more than children who want to play with our toys.

  • MatthewEH

    This is a superficially similar treatment to what’s on the west Central Park loop drive at 63th Street during car-free hours (the spot where Jason Marshall crashed into Jill Tarlov, who later died from injuries there sustained). That treatment works fine. Key differences, though:

    * The downhill leading to 63rd Street is quite gentle, more a downslope than a sharp downhill.

    * The loop drive is 4 lanes in width here (left-to-right: ped lane, bike lane, inner service lane, outer service lane). The barriers just reduce the number of service lanes from 2 to 1, not from 1 to 0.

    Ironically, this setup in Prospect Park might work out if they first *widened* the road to double the number of service lanes.

  • Hilda

    Yes, and these don’t last long when around cars. This was originally used as the Slowzone gateway, then subsequently moved to the sidewalk, then taken away altogether. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/3f7cf02a9ee6b7ec2287e58096915217216cad2ecc9c55109d1887c1f879571d.jpg

    The bases in the park have wheels. These get rolled out of the way for bike races and running races, and work

  • There used to be quite a few in Elmhurst, Queens. But they all ended up looking like this and they were removed and have never returned.

  • IF they are planning to remove or turn off the traffic lights in Prospect Park, this would be an acceptable compromise and okay with me.

  • tugboatcpt

    If you can’t handle your bike well enough at 10 mph to avoid a service vehicle without swerving into the pedestrian lane, then maybe you shouldn’t be riding a bike. Though I suspect that you, like the rest of the Cat 5 Strava heroes, take this hill at 40+ MPH. Cyclists are subject to the same laws as all other vehicular traffic. That means they must obey speed limits (25 MPH in the park) as well as traffic lights. I have yet to see a cyclist obey a traffic light in Prospect Park. You also must yield to pedestrians at all times, never have more than one earbud in, have a front and rear light if riding within one hour of sundown, and have a bell on your bike.

  • nyc372

    I saw these today for the first time commuting to work.

    I also wonder how emergency or service vehicles are going to navigate from the right lane to the middle chute. Are they even wide-enough for a fire truck, which is often the first responder in the park? They seem to create a significant hazard for all, especially cyclists and runners who are now competing for even less space.

    Similar plastic thingies were installed at the head of my block to designate a 20 mph slow zone. As soon as they were damaged (they were “affixed” to the street with a small metal “L” clamp) they were removed.

    Finally, like almost everything Prospect Park does these days, there was no notice and no consultation. Is anyone in charge there?

  • Not that this is a great design, but it’s amazing how fast DOT can act – without consultation with or approval from a community board – when the question of slightly inconveniencing drivers isn’t a factor. Can they follow this practice on dangerous streets *outside* the park, please?

  • Took a huge amount of work at the neighborhood and community board level to get these installed in the street, but when DOT decided to get rid of them and just mount signs on the sidewalk they didn’t ask for CB approval. Tells you how things work…

  • Zack Rules

    This is not a MUTCD approved use. The first person to be seriously injured as a result would have a good case to sue the city and win.

  • Joe R.

    I was about to say the same thing, particularly about the barrier on the downhill part. The fact is cyclists pick up speed on downgrades and any design should allow them to carry that speed until the road levels out. A crossing at the bottom of a hill is a bad enough idea. One with barriers is a lawsuit in the making.

    Why not just make the road go over or under the pedestrian crossing? Yes, it costs money but it’s an inherently safe solution for both parties. Pedestrians still get a level crossing but cyclists can continue at speed with no worries.

  • Joe R.

    If I rode in the park the 55-year old me would have put them in the lake. I have no tolerance for stupidity like this. The answer for the few busy pedestrian crossings is overpasses or underpasses. Keep the pedestrian crossing at the same level but make the road go over or under it. Everyone wins.

  • Larry Littlefield

    True.

    But I’m not going to go crazy over this. Crossing past bicyclists riding for exercise or training can be a little scary with a toddler or a dog. This is the circumstance most likely to cause that rare event — a pedestrian killed or crippled in a collision with a cyclist. So I don’t mind a little “traffic calming” there.

  • Joe R.

    Only acceptable if they wheel them out of the way during off-peak periods. I can understand the need to calm bike traffic when the park is busy. And frankly people who try to break their Strava records during peak times are idiots. But off-peak calming isn’t necessary. I’m really concerned especially about the barriers on the downhill. It’s not a given cyclists will either know they’re there, or be able to slow down in time. I really think grade separation in that area is the best long-term solution.

  • But this won’t work. A cyclist is gonna wind up swerving into pedestrian line to avoid this traffic calming

  • Hilda

    DOT painted the crosswalks at 9th St. and 5th Ave in time for the rally on Tuesday morning; about 12 hours after the Monday afternoon crash the day before. DOT can get it done.

  • I do think the racing/sport cyclists need to cool it and some traffic calming measures are appropriate. I’d also love to see fast cycling limited to early morning hours. However, the question I really want an answer to is why this kind of urgency can’t be applied anywhere else in the city.

