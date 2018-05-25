Seventh Avenue Protected Bike Lane Springs to Life in the Village The protected bike lane will narrow crossing distances for pedestrians substantially on a wide one-way street cutting through residential areas.

The Seventh Avenue protected bike lane now extends to the West Village.

DOT installed the first leg of parking-protected bike lanes on Seventh Avenue from 30th Street to 14th Street at the end of last year. The southern segment cuts through the irregular angles of the West Village grid between 14th Street and Clarkson Street [PDF].

Thermoplastic markings are down for the new segment and drivers are parking to the right of the bike lane. Next up: green bike lane paint, concrete pedestrian islands at five intersections, and other safety improvements for walking.

At the intersection with Waverly Place, above, DOT will add a new signalized crossing, as well as a concrete island and painted curb extension to give pedestrians more room to breathe:

The new bike lane segment terminates at Clarkson Street. Presenting the project one year ago, DOT reps said they hoped to extend the bike lane further south sometime in the future.