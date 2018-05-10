NYPD: No Charges After SUV Driver Leaves 29-Year-Old Bay Ridge Cyclist “Likely to Die”

Police said the driver had the green light.

Photo: John Tomac
Photo: John Tomac

A cyclist is in critical condition and considered “likely to die” after he was struck by an SUV driver at 73rd Street and Ridge Boulevard in Bay Ridge this morning.

An NYPD spokesperson told Streetsblog a 63-year-old woman driving the SUV was headed westbound on 73rd and entered the intersection with a green light. Police said the cyclist, a 29-year-old black male, was northbound on Ridge. NYPD’s public information office had no further details on how the crash occurred.

The victim was transported to Lutheran Hospital. NYPD did not identify either individual by name.

No charges were filed and no tickets were issued. NYPD told Streetsblog there was “no criminality suspected” and said investigators were still working the crash.

Streetsblog reader John Tomac came upon the scene at around 10:30 a.m. His photos show the driver’s door and left front fender severely damaged, with the SUV stopped in the crosswalk on Ridge, the front wheels turned slightly to the left.

A man is in critical condition after being struck at 73rd Street and Ridge Boulevard by the driver of a Ford Explorer. Photo: Google Maps
73rd Street and Ridge Boulevard. Photo: Google Maps

Tomac, who lives in the neighborhood, said he’s seen collisions and near-misses at the intersection before.

“I’ve had a few close calls crossing here, too,” he said in an email. “There’s a lot of racing to beat the light and a lot of failure to yield to people in the crosswalk.”

The location of today’s collision falls under the jurisdiction of the NYPD’s 68th Precinct. If you’d like to share you concerns about traffic safety in the area, the precinct community council meets next Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the precinct house, located at 333 65th Street.

Photo: John Tomac
Photo: John Tomac

With reporting by Brad Aaron.

  • JarekFA
  • jaxbot

    “no criminality suspected”

    It’s criminal to injure someone with the RoW in New York. So one should really suspect criminality any time someone is hit by a driver, ahem.

  • Mark

    The article says that the driver of the SUV had the green light. So what is your point about the RoW? Did you see the part about the green light for the driver?

  • Mark

    From the photos, both the bicycle and the shot of the car, it appears that the bicycle hit the car. See the driver’s door? See the front wheel of the bike? The article says she had the green light. Yet from what I am reading in the comments section, it is the driver’s fault? Everyone needs to slow the F down, agreed. But in this case, it appears the bicyclist was a fault. So I am assuming now that the comment about slowing down is for the cyclist. ?

  • Luis Calleja

    So if it’s a green light, all living things are collateral damage to your impatience and momentum? Mark sounds like a motorist to me. Any victims, Mark?

  • Mark

    Can you make a headline any more geared for readers of Streetsblog, and not the way a normal reporter would place the headline? The headline makes it sound like the driver of the SUV left the scene of the accident. WTF. Nice reporting Brad, you idiot.

  • jd_x

    Possibly, but the police are notorious for not giving an unbiased assessment of bicycle vs car crashes and tend to unfairly blame the bicyclist, especially when the bicyclist can’t share his side of the story. So I remain skeptical that the bicyclist is at fault with only this preliminary info.

  • Mark

    What is your point? I am responding to jaxbot stating that the biker had the right of way. That is all. Who is impatient? The cyclist running a red? Because that is the information in the story. You say collateral damage, not me. Jaxbot called the driver criminal. That is not what the article said. You have a different take on the article?

  • Mark

    Use your brain instead of talking out of your ass. Learn how to read, that might help.

  • Brad Aaron

    Thanks for the input.

    Good-bye.

  • dave “paco” abraham

  • This one says the driver was turning when she hit the person on the bike. Who knows what happened, but given NYPD’s history it’s possible there’s more going on here than whatever the cops are saying.

    https://twitter.com/ToddMaisel/status/994651840783495169

  • Simon Phearson

    The police saying that the driver had the right of way is a universal feature of their post-crash statements. I don’t think I’ve read a single example since moving to this city where a driver wasn’t in some way completely exonerated from fault. At this point, it’s best to think of it as simple noise and assume that the truth has yet to be established.

  • Simon Phearson

    Just another suicidal cyclist, huh?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By Noah Kazis |
Marty Golden and Bay Ridge Win Fight to Restore Two Express Bus Lines (Transpo Nation) Van Driver Injures Pedestrian on Houston St., Police Say Vehicle Had Green Light (DNAinfo) Cortlandt Street Station Construction On Schedule (NYT) Progress on Greenway Plans as East Side Pier Set for Construction Work (Crain’s) Red Light Cameras Popular, Unless Seen […]

Today’s Headlines

By Ben Fried |
Bloomberg Speaks Softly at Swearing In; De Blasio Envisions a Louder Advocate’s Office (NYT, NYT) Times Square Plazas Winning Over Retailers and Office Workers (Marketplace) Late-Night Bus Commuters Stranded If MTA Has to Cut Service (NYT) Cuts Would Hit Bay Ridge, Harlem, Fresh Meadows, and Westchester Square Especially Hard (Post) Textbook Blame Game: Assembly Member […]

Today’s Headlines

By Stephen Miller |
Yasmelin Iglesias, 16, Seriously Injured by Driver in Sunset Park Crosswalk (News) Nassau DA Rice Wants State to Update Its Drugged Driving Rules to Broaden Law’s Scope (WNBC) Cyclist Who Died in W’Burg Crash ID’d: Christopher Meyer, 34 (Greenpointers, DNA, Gothamist, WCBS) Bratton Coverage That Wasn’t Totally Focused on Horse Race From WNYC, AMNY, CapNY, WSJ, Crain’s NYPD Officer Injured by Driver During Foot Chase on […]

The Weekly Carnage

By Summer Greenstein |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle violence across the five boroughs and beyond. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (6 Killed This Week, 37 This Year; 0 Drivers Charged*) East Harlem: Amar Diarrassouba, 6, Killed By Truck Driver While Walking […]