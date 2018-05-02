Today’s Headlines

  • East Side Access Will Be a Monument to Runaway MTA Construction Costs (Crain’s)
  • Straphangers Gave Cuomo Another $4ooM for This: News
  • Stringer and Rozic Call for Service Upgrades on the Q34 and Q25 (AMNY)
  • Fulton Street Merchants Are Trying to Derail B25/B26 Bus Lanes (Eagle)
  • NYC Ferry Gears Up for Transit Season (WNYC)
  • Johnson Signals Support for Uber Cap (Post)
  • Elderly Woman Dies When Brooklyn Car Wash Worker Repeatedly Rams Couple With SUV (News, CBS)
  • Friends and Family Hold Vigil for Carlos Vasquez, Whose Killer Remains at Large (News)
  • A Day in the Life of Staten Island Motordom (Advance 1, 2)
  • Et Tu, AMNY?

  • Larry Littlefield

    Anyone see that big squad of police officers on Broadway yesterday afternoon, in what appeared to be new custom uniforms on what appeared to be new, custom, probably souped up bicycles?

    Keep it on the double nickel Rubber Duck, Smoky is out there.

  • Maggie

    Is there an update on the Hudson River Greenway closure between 59th Street and 72nd?

    The last thing I saw was this: when Parks abruptly closed the segment in November 2017, without advance notice to the community, they said it would be closed for a few weeks. https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2017/12/01/parks-dept-closes-hudson-river-greenway-segment-with-little-public-notice/

    Now it is May, bike month, and the much-needed segment is remarkably STILL gated shut! Until this reopens, there is no accessible and adequate way to bike north between 59th and 72nd, anywhere west of East Drive in Central Park. This is a total disaster. Someone’s kid or dog is likely to get injured if the city doesn’t get it together to reopen this needed facility.

    The signs now say the closure is scheduled to last until Summer 2018, but step out there at any time today and it’s apparent how unfeasible this is. And that’s before the weekend and the Five Boro Bike Tour, with tens of thousands of people biking on Sunday. WTF!!!!!!!

  • Back when the Q25 and the Q34 were combined into a single line, I knew a guy who used to refer to the 25/34 as the 6¼/8½.

  • Vooch

    The car wash crash article is illuminating and horrifying.

    Elderly woman’s crushed to death at car wash while walking past car wash. Husband also crushed under car.

  • AstoriaBlowin

    This is the best I’ve ever heard, “Sources say police believe the crash was an accident”! He drove into them twice after initially running over the elderly lady!

  • Knut Torkelson

    In so far as I’m in favor of anything related to the NYPD (aside from it’s complete dissolution), I think more bike cops are a pretty good thing. The more this gang of hooligans experiences reality outside of their squad cars the better.

  • Jeff

    I rode the Five Boro Bike Tour once, and I got the feeling that the route is designed to minimize how much it hurts motorists’ feelings, rather than to give participants a nice tour of the city. Especially in Brooklyn and Queens, it really seemed to stick to more industrial streets closer to the waterfront, as opposed to the much prettier, interesting streets a handful of blocks inland.