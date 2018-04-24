Today’s Headlines
- Driver Parallel Parking Jumps Curb, Kills Cellou Diallo, 8, After Dropping Him Off From School (News)
- Joseph Debrosse, 56, Drives Into Utility Pole on Woodhaven Boulevard and Dies (QChron, Post)
- Five Other People Seriously Injured in Crashes Monday (News)
- Eric Adams Rides for a 2-Way Protected Bikeway on Flatbush Ave By Prospect Park (Eagle)
- De Blasio Has No Plans to Sever City Business With Action Carting (BK Paper)
- Read More About the MTA’s Commitment to Better Bus Service (NYT, AMNY)
- AMNY, NY1, and the Post Tour the New MTA Double-Decker Bus
- Access Queens: 7 Train Can’t Handle Influx of Riders During L Train Shutdown (TL)
- Port Authority Ethics Chair Caught Fixing a Traffic Ticket for Her Daughter (Politico, News)
- Rising Rents and Web-Based Competition Putting Manhattan Auto Dealers Out of Business (Crain’s)
