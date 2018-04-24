Today’s Headlines

  • Driver Parallel Parking Jumps Curb, Kills Cellou Diallo, 8, After Dropping Him Off From School (News)
  • Joseph Debrosse, 56, Drives Into Utility Pole on Woodhaven Boulevard and Dies (QChron, Post)
  • Five Other People Seriously Injured in Crashes Monday (News)
  • Eric Adams Rides for a 2-Way Protected Bikeway on Flatbush Ave By Prospect Park (Eagle)
  • De Blasio Has No Plans to Sever City Business With Action Carting (BK Paper)
  • Read More About the MTA’s Commitment to Better Bus Service (NYT, AMNY)
  • AMNY, NY1, and the Post Tour the New MTA Double-Decker Bus
  • Access Queens: 7 Train Can’t Handle Influx of Riders During L Train Shutdown (TL)
  • Port Authority Ethics Chair Caught Fixing a Traffic Ticket for Her Daughter (Politico, News)
  • Rising Rents and Web-Based Competition Putting Manhattan Auto Dealers Out of Business (Crain’s)

  • Komanoff

    Re “Port Authority Ethics Chair”: Good to see PANYNJ aggressively policing board misbehavior. Definitely a step up from the erstwhile “Chairman’s Flight” corruption of disgraced board chair David Samson. I’d love to know just what PA board ethics chair Caren Turner is alleged to have attempted to do in the traffic stop that led to her resignation. Here’s hoping crack reporters Ken Lovett (News) or Matt Friedman, Dana Rubinstein and Ryan Hutchins (Politico) will dig out the full story.

  • Larry Littlefield

    One thing about EVs — they’ll definitely have less of a real estate footprint. Any garage, including one’s own, can become the equivalent of a gas station.

    And EV auto maintenance and repair would not only be vastly less common, reducing the overall space required for it, but it would also have a lower impact, and thus have less need to be segregated from housing and other commercial businesses.

    Moreover, don’t be sure that the same companies that dominate gasoline-powered transportation will also dominate EVs. Gasoline engines are hard, and select companies produce good ones. Electric motors are easier, and available off the shelf.
    A vacuume cleaner company from England is looking to get into the business.

    While carbon fiber bodies are expensive, moreover, they last and last because they don’t suffer metal fatigue or rust. You could see a firm with a distinctive shape taking them back, re-outfitting them, re-coating them, and selling them as near new vehicles out of a storefront.

    Add to this the electric bikes, buses and scooters.

    Good for metro systems. The more electric components are manufactured for transportation, the easier will be to maintain the subways.

  • Vooch

    Driver drops off little kid at school, then kills him.

    Yes this really happened in our city yesterday.

  • stairbob

    Heartbreaking.

  • Vooch

    We need to recognize that it is decades of pubkic policy that killed that innocent child.

    It’s criminal

  • reasonableexplanation

    I love EVs, but, it’s not so simple.

    For one, gas vehicles require so little maintenance these days, you’d be surprised. I drove a corolla for 150 thousand miles before I sold it, doing nothing more than oil changes every 10k, brakes twice, and one serpentine belt. That’s it. A new corolla also costs $10k less than the bottom of the barrel Nissan Leaf EV. That buys you a lot of $20 oil changes.

    The motor isn’t the hard part of the EV, Tesla’s production troubles should show you that; it’s the car part that’s hard. Expect the same big auto companies to dominate moving forward.

    Carbon fiber, aluminum, any material other than plastic and steel, is comparatively hard to work with, at least right now, and that shows. The lead time to get aluminum bodywork repaired is on the order of months at most body shops. Traditional bodywork is usually done in days.

    The fact that EVs are very heavy also means that suspension components wear out much faster. This could change when we get lighter batteries, but we’re not there yet.

    Brakes last twice as long though due to regen braking, so that’s nice.

    The charging problem is going to be tough to solve for cities. Suburbs already have garages with electric hookups. Us lowly apartment dwellers? Not so easy to have an EV until something like superchargers are ubiquitous (and universal!y compatible!).

  • bolwerk

    Except on education, de Blasio really is every bit the neoliberal bootlicker that Chairman Bloomberg was. Pay-to-play city contractors get almost limitless deference from him, exceeded only by the police.

    In other waste-management news, it looks like Governor Nixon somehow got Cuomo to support a plastic bag ban?

  • bolwerk

    Naturally, like education, waste management is one of those expected, everyday, normal activities that the government should be able to do by itself without having to pay extra for a shareholder to receive a dividend. Where is the anti-tax good government crowd to fight such frivolous government waste?

  • JarekFA

    In other waste-management news, it looks like Governor Nixon somehow got Cuomo to support a plastic bag ban?

    Rhetorically yes, practically, no. Read this statement from Brad Ladner. Pretty clear that it’d be DoA and unlikely to work well if actually implemented. The guy is a plastic bag ban policy wonk.

    http://bradlander.nyc/news/releases/statement-of-city-council-member-brad-lander-on-governor-cuomo-s-announcement-of-his-b

  • bolwerk

    At some point bodies are probably going to be 3D printed.

  • Vooch

    Do not use Tesla as a example of the difficulty of producing BEVs. There are plenty of OEMs that easily produce electrified cars. Both Toyota & Ford have produced tens of millions of electrified cars.

    Charging ? Is not an issue, even in multi unit buildings; it just a electric outlet even 220v at 40Amps will easily charge overnight. Once landlords realize this is a sweet profit center ( akin to washer/dryers ) there will be a avalanche of apartment charging stations operated like vending machines

  • Reader

    No comment from the mayor on the 8-year-old who was killed in the Bronx? Not surprising.

  • Knut Torkelson

    I’d say on transit and environmental issues, de Blasio is significantly worse than Bloomberg. Bloomberg kicked off our bike lane renaissance and appointed JSK, planted a million trees, rode the subway and even fought for congestion pricing. de Blasio thinks it ok for cars to block bus and bike lanes, vehemently opposes congestion pricing, gets ferried from the UES to Park Slope by his motorcade on a regular basis and would rather promote pet projects like the Ferry and BQX than use the DOT and NYPD to meaningfully improve bus service.

    I’m no superfan of Bloomie, but jesus christ is de Blasio ever a tone deaf fake progressive when it comes to transit and the environment.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “The 15-month closure of the L train is an unprecedented challenge.”

    On September 11th, 2001, the World Trade Center collapsed onto the subway line through the center of the site that carries the #1 train, destroying it. Diesel fuel at the site burned through December, and it was filled with debris through early spring.

    In the passion of the moment all the bullcrap, corruption, and political games went away.

    NYCT planned and bid not just the replacement of the section of the line that was destroyed, but the entire mile long section down to the South Ferry Loop — tracks, signals, power, etc.

    Planned it, bid it, and had the work completed ONE YEAR LATER despite only having access to the site for half that time.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2002/09/05/nyregion/subway-service-to-resume-on-routes-closed-after-9-11.html

    Then the BS resumed. The Cortlandt Street station on the #1 line finally reopened this week, more than 15 years later.

  • AMH

    It re-opened? I thought it wasn’t opening until the fall–when I rode the train through last week it didn’t look anywhere near finished.

  • AMH

    The driver should voluntarily give up her license. NYPD and DMV aren’t going to do anything.

  • reasonableexplanation

    Yes, that’s exactly what I said; the motor is easy, the car is hard, which is why it’s very likely that traditional car manufacturers will dominate in the EV era as well.

    Charging is a huge issue in multi unit buildings. At least in Brooklyn, tons of buildings are pre-war and don’t have underground garages or any parking. Nowhere to put these charging stations.

    The whole point of an EV is to charge at home and save money.

    Here’s an example: a Nissan Leaf has a 40kWh battery, which gets you 150 miles of range.

    NYC has high electricity rates, of about $0.22 for supply+delivery. So charging at home, assuming a typical 10% loss costs you $9.70 to go 150 miles.

    EV charging stations usually charge about $0.39 to $0.79 per kWh. So on the low end, that’s a cost of $17.20 using the ‘vending machine’ route.

    In comparison, a hybrid prius at 50mpg uses 3 gallons of gas to go the same distance, at a cost of about $8.25.

    A gas only Corrola at 32mpg, costs $12.90 for the same thing.

    It’s only competitive if you can get the electricity at cost, at your own home.

  • Vooch

    Agreed – therefore we should add a $20 charge for any motor vehicle entering NYC boundries

  • Larry Littlefield

    Perhaps I just read an announcement. But I can confirm the 2002 reopening. I got up in the middle of the night to ride the first revenue train.

  • reasonableexplanation

    What are you responding to? These are all vehicles inside NYC boundaries to begin with.

    Do you understand why EV proliferation inside cities is a hard problem to solve?

  • Joe R.

    A plastic bag ban is BS anyway. Lots of people use the bags for trash. If they were banned they would buy plastic garbage bags. End result is the same amount of plastic in the waste stream.

    We might do better trying to end the overpackaging of literally everything these days. We can start with banning bottled water. That adds more to the waste stream than plastic bags. It’s also totally unnecessary in most of the country where tap water is just fine.

  • Vooch

    but but it was a

    accident

  • Vooch

    EV changing inside a city is trivial

    honest – it’s a non issue