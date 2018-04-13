Today’s Headlines

  • Cuomo’s Not About to Stop Extorting Straphangers (Gotham Gazette)
  • NYPD Halts Subway for 90 Minutes to Investigate Pepper-Spraying (AMNYNews; Post 1, 2)
  • … And That Was Just One Factor in Yesterday’s Morning Meltdown (Voice)
  • Extra Extra: Andrew Cuomo Is Responsible for the Subway (News)
  • Liz Krueger: Albany’s Gotta Finish the Job and Get Congestion Pricing Done (Crain’s)
  • LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski Is Out (WNYC); Phil Eng In (Post)
  • More on the L Train Bike Train From NY1 and PIX
  • Seasonal Police Crackdowns on Reckless Driving: Not Vision Zero! (NY1)
  • NYPD Releases Video of Dorothy Parker’s Hit-and-Run Killer (AMNY)
  • How Will Jeff Klein Legislate Without His Publicly Funded SUV? (Post)
  • When the Post Comes Out Against It, You Know It’s the Right Thing to Do (12)

  • Larry Littlefield

    “If you borrow money you have to pay it back, and the MTA has borrowed big: $38 billion. It isn’t really a question of paying off debt versus making repairs. The MTA can pay back now or pay back later.”
    What do you mean “you!” You mean when Generation Greed borrows money, the generations to follow have to be sacrificed to pay it back?
    What about all those special tax exemptions for seniors, and specifically for retired public employees? I’m set to benefit from the former in a decade or so, and fully expect them to be taken away, along with a good chunk of Medicare and Social Security. The math says so. Therefore, why not do it now, while those who ran up those debts — and retroactive pension increases — are still around to bear some of the burden?
    Meanwhile — put bankruptcy on the table. Someone needs to stand up and say those born after 1957 owe very little of those debts, and those born 1980 or later owe none of them!

  • Fool

    Warm temperatures are coming, rails and signals are about to start breaking again.

    Stop 24/7 service, increase union labor productivity.

    Only result from ctrl+f cost was Manhattan Institute, no politicians.

  • Adrian Horczak

    There was a time a police officer boarded my train to get a passenger to sit up when he was lying down on the seats. He could have easily done this will the train was moving, but the whole time he was aboard the train, it didn’t move. It didn’t take that long, but it appears that cops will not let a train move if there is an incident on it. This definitely needs to change in the future. Have police board a train and put it out of service will it moves out of the way. They wouldn’t do this if they actually took the subway to work like Andy Byford does.

  • AstoriaBlowin

    Debts never need to be paid back if you are the monetary sovereign, only if you don’t control the issue of currency that your debts are denominated in do you need to pay back debt. MTA is not a currency issuer so has to pay down the bonds. The federal government could wipe out the MTA debt tomorrow and everything would fine. The reason they don’t is that Wall St gets the interest, so even though the solution is available it will never be used.

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    I have not seen a police officer on a train in a long long time. I have seen plenty of folks with their pet dogs without a carrying case anywhere in sight (why does anyone think the subway is a healthy environment for their pet?).

  • Larry Littlefield

    You can inflate odious debt away or default it away. The MTA bonds are “moral obligation bonds” imposed on those with no moral obligation to pay for them.

    Most of that debt was used for “reimbursable” operating expenditures and ongoing maintenance. It isn’t as if they borrowed $38 billion and the transit system is now “finished” with no need for more — it is falling apart after $38 million in debt.

    That is a great injustice. Some of the perpetrators are still in charge, starting with Lhota. This should the thrown in their face each and every day.

  • Jeff

    People are bringing their dogs on the train to transport them, just like they do in most cities that treat car-free living as a serious option. They’re not bringing them on because they specifically believe it’s a “healthy environment” for them.

  • sbauman

    Nobody can expect decent public transit, while NYS pays for vehicles for “official” use by legislators.

  • Vooch

    It’s all part of a attitude that comes from the top. The serfs do not matter much.

  • kevd

    paris used to have rules similar to the subway – but now any size dogs are allowed. but for large dogs, the owner (or the dog..) has to buy a ticket.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I saw a discussion of murder recently that compared Greater London with New York City. We are used to thinking of NYC as the “safest city in America,” and might wonder if murder can go no lower, but Greater London only has 150 murders per year, whereas NYC still has at least twice that. So there is further to go.

    Greater London and NYC probably have more in common with each other than either of them has with other cities in Europe or North America. They are both diverse, and their populations are about the same.

    http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-31082941

    Perhaps Greater London is a fair comparison for NYC’s “Vision Zero” as well. Last year 116 deaths for Greater London.

    http://www.onlondon.co.uk/london-road-fatalities-lowest-on-record/

    As in the case of murder, our traffic death count was about twice as high.

  • Vooch

    does that include citizens killed by gov‘t employees ?

    victims of traffic violence ?

    would horrify us

  • kevd

    actually the big news recently was that London had had more murders so far in 2018 than NYC.