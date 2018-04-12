Streetfilms: Hop on the L Train Bike Train “The city needs to make sure that everything they can do to let us get to Manhattan safely gets done,” said Council Member Antonio Reynoso.

The L train shutdown — which will compel tens of thousands of New Yorkers to find an alternate route between Brooklyn and Manhattan — is a year away. But it’s not too soon to prepare.

This morning Transportation Alternatives organized the first L Train Bike Train to get Brooklynites in the swing of riding across the Williamsburg Bridge into Manhattan.

“The Bike Train is being launched as a weekly group bike commute for L Train commuters, people who are new to biking, or anyone looking to commute with a group leading up to and during the L Train shutdown,” TransAlt said in a statement.

Now it’s up to DOT to accommodate the expected growth in cycling. As you’ll see in Clarence’s Streetfilm, the bike train was obstructed by truckers who took over the unprotected painted lane on Borinquen Place at Marcy Avenue.

“What we want to do is make sure the infrastructure’s there,” said Council Member Antonio Reynoso, who participated in today’s ride. “The city needs to make sure that everything they can do to let us get to Manhattan safely gets done.”