NYC Motorists Injured 1,065 Pedestrians and Cyclists in February, and Killed 10 City Hall reported 18 people killed by motorists while walking or biking through February, and 2,237 injured, compared to 19 deaths and 2,318 injuries through February 2017.

Sixteen people died in New York City traffic in February, and 3,671 were injured, according to City Hall’s Vision Zero View crash data map.

City Hall reported 18 people killed by motorists while walking or biking through February, and 2,237 injured, compared to 19 deaths and 2,318 injuries in the first two months of 2017.

Six motor vehicle occupants died in the city in February, according to City Hall, and 2,606 were injured.

Nine pedestrians and one cyclist were fatally struck by drivers last month. Among the victims were Basid Miah, Toolia Rambarose, Sumiah Ali, Steven Morales, an unnamed female pedestrian in Queens, and an unnamed male pedestrian in Brooklyn.

Motorists killed at least two seniors: Toolia Rambarose, 70; and the unnamed female pedestrian, 83. Seniors in NYC are disproportionately vulnerable to traffic violence compared to people in other age groups.

Across the city, 887 pedestrians and 178 cyclists were reported hurt in collisions with motor vehicles. Per NYPD policy that has not changed since the 2014 launch of the Vision Zero program, few of these crashes were investigated by trained officers.

Of six fatal crashes on surface streets reported by Streetsblog and other outlets, two motorists were known to have been charged for causing a death.

In two cases, though available information suggests victims were killed while following traffic rules, NYPD declined to file charges under the city’s Right of Way Law. Sumiah Ali and the unnamed Brooklyn pedestrian were struck in separate crashes by commercial drivers making right turns. Both victims were hit in marked crosswalks. NYPD filed no charges and issued no tickets to either driver.

Toolia Rambarose and the unnamed female pedestrian were struck by turning drivers in separate crashes in Queens. NYPD charged both drivers with Right of Way Law violations.

Steven Morales was biking on a LaGuardia Airport service road when he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver who was not immediately caught or identified. The majority of hit-and-run drivers who strike people in NYC are not held accountable in any way.