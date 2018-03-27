All Eyes on Van Bramer After Town Hall on Sunnyside Protected Bike Lanes

Nearly 300 people showed up to last night's town hall on DOT's redesign for 43rd Avenue and Skillman Avenue. Photo: David Meyer
Nearly 300 people showed up to last night's town hall on DOT's redesign for 43rd Avenue and Skillman Avenue. Photo: David Meyer

DOT held a town hall on the protected bike lane plan for Skillman and 43rd avenues in Sunnyside last night, and after much testimony, the key question remains the same: Will Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer support this critical street safety project for his district?

Van Bramer called for a redesign last year after a driver struck and killed Gelacio Reyes as he biked home from work at 43rd Avenue and 39th Street. But when DOT put forward a plan to protect people biking on 43rd and Skillman, local merchants complained about the conversion of curbside parking to make room for the bike lanes, and Van Bramer said he didn’t support the project.

A year ago, Van Bramer stood with Reyes’s widow, Flor Jimenez, to demand the city make 43rd Avenue “safe for every single New Yorker, every single moment of every single day,” specifically with protected bike lanes. Protected bikeways on 43rd and Skillman would provide a safer bike route to and from the Queensboro Bridge for thousands of Queens residents.

Jimmy Van Bramer, podium, in April speaking alongside CB 2 chair Denise Keehan-Smith, right, and Flor Jimenez, left, whose husband Gelacio Reyes was killed biking on 43rd Avenue. Photo: David Meyer
Jimmy Van Bramer, podium, in April speaking alongside CB 2 chair Denise Keehan-Smith, right, and Flor Jimenez, left, whose husband Gelacio Reyes was killed biking on 43rd Avenue. Photo: David Meyer

At the town hall yesterday, Jimenez addressed the crowd of about 300 people, speaking in Spanish with the help of a translator. Fighting back tears, she urged the city to redesign the streets for safety.

“If something can be done, please do it, so there are no more families left as we are now,” she said.

DOT has adjusted its plan since November, mainly to appease the cantankerous merchants by repurposing fewer curbside parking spaces [PDF]. Some of those changes will also result in a safer design — at a few intersections, for instance, the plan now calls for DOT’s new bikeway intersection treatments (the agency calls them “off-set crossings”) instead of mixing zones.

The people who were opposed to the project before, however, remained opposed.

“Our concerns have not changed from the proposal that was presented in December,” said Gary O’Neill, owner of the Aubergine Café on Skillman. “Protected bike lanes do not guarantee safer streets, but it will mean a loss of business. The only guarantee with a protected bike lane is a loss of parking, not just for businesses but for the community as a whole.”

O’Neill is wrong on a few counts. The safety record of protected bike lanes is unambiguously positive, with reductions in traffic injuries averaging 20 percent after implementation.

There is no evidence, meanwhile, that claiming a few parking spaces to make walking and biking safer is detrimental to local merchants. New York has been implementing protected bike lanes on commercial streets for more than a decade. There are always some skittish merchants like O’Neill, but retail activity on streets like Kent Avenue in Brooklyn and Columbus Avenue in Manhattan continues to flourish.

The DOT plan converts unprotected bike lanes on Skillman Avenue and 43rd Avenue to parking-protected lanes. Image: DOT
The DOT plan converts unprotected bike lanes on Skillman Avenue and 43rd Avenue to parking-protected lanes. Image: DOT

Other attendees were convinced the plan would be a net benefit. Anna Thea Bridge, who lives on Skillman and owns a car, was won over by the shorter crossing distances for pedestrians. “I came here very much on the fence, without an agenda,” said Anna Thea Bridge, who lives on Skillman and owns a car. “This is compelling — the idea of having to get 28 feet across as opposed to 44.”

Orlando Gonzalez, who also lives in the neighborhood and owns a car, said that even though “parking is a pain, no doubt,” he has more pressing priorities. Gonzalez wants the redesign so he can feel safe carrying his child on his bike. “When I’m by myself, I weave in and out of traffic, and I bypass the double-parked cars,” he said. “But when I’m [biking] with my son in the back, the bicycle becomes a lot heavier. It’s harder to move, and it’s just awfully scary.”

All eyes are now on Van Bramer, whose support could make the redesign a reality. At the end of the town hall, he told the audience he remained undecided. “Nothing is a done deal, this is a proposal,” he said. “I listened to every single word that every single person said here today.”

  • Reader

    How can JVB remain undecided? What is left to decide? DOT amended their plan to appease the cranks and they remain upset. That’s a sign nothing can appease them and political courage – the courage to stop people from getting killed, one should add – is required now. Step up, sir.

  • He can remain undecided because he is checking to see how the wind is blowing. He’s hearing from the anti-bike crazies, who are having success in influencing him.

    This means that bicyclists were wrong to ever have considered Van Bramer an ally. He is evidently unlike his colleagues Reynoso and Rodriguez, who support bicycle infrastructure on principle, out of an understanding of the benefits that it brings to the entire community.

  • JarekFA

    That’s what made me so angry. I thought he was one of the principled ones. Maybe I just wanted to believe that since he’s supported bike lanes in the past and he’s a CM for Queens (albeit densely populated eastern Queens), that he must’ve taken those positions on principles. And his husband is on the Board of Directors for Transportation Alternatives. But the about face he did on this was quite stunning. We’re talking saving lives v. private car storage.

    I hate pols who have no political courage. Take a stand and describe why and people will respect you more. Put your finger in the air to see which way the wind is blowing will always bring more grief. I disagreed with the soda tax, but that was strong leadership by Bloomberg. I respected him more after he pushed for it, even if the courts struck it down and I was personally opposed to it.

    It’s not even that many car parking spots. My random little side street has 60! spots. So this removes, what, 90? And still provides ample parking. FFS — parking will ALWAYS be difficult in the dense parts of the city. Induced demand and all that. So shameful to see the “Parent Coordinator” come out against this. https://twitter.com/macartney/status/978421139889377280 They’re so dumb. I saw someone tweet, she should be called the “Parking Coordinator.”

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By Ben Fried |
Cuomo Working Behind the Scenes for Congestion Pricing, According to Team Cuomo (NYT) Daily News: Even in Queens, Opposition to Congestion Pricing Is Weak — Get It Done Congestion Pricing Would Change How Errol Louis Commutes and He Wants Albany to Pass It (News) NYT and AMNY Urge Albany to Legislate Congestion Toll Tech, If Not the Actual […]

Today’s Headlines

By Ben Fried |
Stringer: Subway Service Isn’t Keeping Up With the Surge in Off-Peak Trips (NYT, Crain’s) 35 Council Members Urge Corey Johnson to Support Fair Fares in This Year’s Budget (News) City Hall: Cuomo’s Brute Force Value Capture Plan Would Swipe Nearly $10B/Year From NYC (News, Post) As Cuomo Settles on For-Hire Vehicle Fee, Black Car Industry […]