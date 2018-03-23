Street Cheats: Police Hog Bus Stops and Crosswalks on Frederick Douglass Blvd

Scan the streets around any police building in New York, and you’ll probably find officers parking their personal vehicles with flagrant disregard for the law.

Case in point: NYPD Police Service Area 6 on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem.

Readers sent these photos of Street Cheats, showing the entire block of Frederick Douglass between 147th Street and 148th Street lined with personal police vehicles angled-parked in designated “no standing zones,” including the entire length of an M10 bus stop.

Someone show these photos to Mayor de Blasio so he’ll stop embarrassing himself by claiming that police are genuinely interested in keeping bus stops clear.

At the intersection with 147th Street, the cars are parked in and around crosswalks:

Most, but not all, of the cars have NYPD placards (which don’t actually allow this kind of lawbreaking). Some have other permission slips: