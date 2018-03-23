Street Cheats: Police Hog Bus Stops and Crosswalks on Frederick Douglass Blvd

Personal police vehicles line the length of this M10 bus stop on Frederick Douglass Boulevard. Photo: Max Krauss
Scan the streets around any police building in New York, and you’ll probably find officers parking their personal vehicles with flagrant disregard for the law.

Case in point: NYPD Police Service Area 6 on Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem.

Readers sent these photos of Street Cheats, showing the entire block of Frederick Douglass between 147th Street and 148th Street lined with personal police vehicles angled-parked in designated “no standing zones,” including the entire length of an M10 bus stop.

Someone show these photos to Mayor de Blasio so he’ll stop embarrassing himself by claiming that police are genuinely interested in keeping bus stops clear.

At the intersection with 147th Street, the cars are parked in and around crosswalks:

So much for keeping crosswalks clear so drivers and pedestrians can spot each other. Photo: Max Krauss

Most, but not all, of the cars have NYPD placards (which don’t actually allow this kind of lawbreaking). Some have other permission slips:

Apparently participating in Riverbank State Park's ice hockey league gives you permission to park in a bus stop a mile away. Photo: Wendy Frank
Apparently, participating in Riverbank State Park’s ice hockey league gives you permission to park in a bus stop a mile away. Photo: Wendy Frank
  • Bill D. Blasio.

    Guess what, pal.

  • vnm

    Oh, the pic of the cross-walks is nothing compared to the time I saw the world’s most huge black pickup truck with deeply tinted windows right in the middle of the crosswalk at the 148th St. crosswalk. At least in the picture they left some room to actually walk.

  • Scott Richmond

    Nice picture and sleuthing Wendy!!!

  • AMH

    Correction: scan the streets around any police building in New York, and you’ll definitely find officers parking their personal vehicles with flagrant disregard for the public, and the law. Check this one out–it’s a tight squeeze behind those trucks and vans.

    https://goo.gl/maps/ogTAkHJKyxz

