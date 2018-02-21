The Earth Is Flat and 14th Street Doesn’t Need a Busway During the L Shutdown

Arguing with people who oppose a crosstown busway and bike lane to compensate for the loss of the L train is like trying to reason with people who think the moon landing was staged.

Large numbers of L train riders are bound for 14th Street. Image: MTA
Large numbers of L train riders are bound for 14th Street. Image: MTA

At a forum last week about plans to keep people moving during the L train shutdown, West Village NIMBYs fighting a crosstown busway and bike lanes let slip a core belief underpinning their opposition: They don’t think the L train carries hundreds of thousands of people under 14th Street every day.

“We don’t believe the numbers,” 13th Street resident Judy Pesin told me last week. “We think a lot of people that are coming to 14th Street are coming here because of the L train, don’t want to be on 14th Street, that’s not their final destination.”

Just like a Flat Earther will always scream about the moon landing being faked, a 14th Street busway NIMBY will always claim that the MTA’s ridership stats can’t be trusted.

“They’re counting the 50,000 they said by swipes, so when you swipe in at Union Square, how do they know what train you’re getting on? They don’t,” Pesin added. “If they’re using swipes at the subway stations, they’re clearly overstating it.”

“I don’t really believe the study they did that says 50,000 people would be affected,” attorney Arthur Schwartz, who’s threatened to sue the city over its busway and bikeway plans, told the Villager.

It’s hard to argue with someone who refuses to accept what is plainly true. We can point to the 30,000 passengers who already ride the M14 bus each weekday, or the crowded L train platforms where people have to wait for multiple trains to come before there’s space to board — it’s not going to win over Pesin, Schwartz, and other busway opponents any more than photos of Neil Armstrong walking on the moon will sway the Flat Earth true believers.

For the sake of everyone else — people open to facts, reason, and the observable movement of hundreds of thousands of people on the L train in Manhattan each day — we contacted the MTA to see what goes into their travel estimates and forecasts.

It’s a combination of data from turnstiles and trains. “Anonymized MetroCard usage over the course of the day, used as inputs to industry standard software models and compared against actual observed customer loads, give us reliable estimates of ridership by route,” said MTA spokesperson Shams Tarek.

“It’s not just the 50,000 people who ride the L solely within Manhattan who are traveling underneath 14th Street,” he added. “So are the 225,000 people who ride between Brooklyn and Manhattan, even if many transfer to an uptown or downtown line from 14th Street.”

In fact, the MTA model assumes that only a small fraction of those 225,000 interborough trips will still be on 14th Street without the L train. Overall, including M14 riders, the MTA estimates 84,000 people will be using the 14th Street bus services during the L shutdown, Tarek said.

That’s still a very large number of people for one crosstown bus route to handle. If there’s no busway to get people across Manhattan on 14th Street efficiently, many of those people will opt for for-hire vehicles instead — creating exactly the traffic overload that people like Judy Pesin and Arthur Schwartz think they’re trying to avoid.

  • I’ve heard a lot of really stupid things from New Yorkers about transit and transportation over the past 12 years, but this is truly is toward the top of the list in utter unbelievability. These people have their heads shoved so far up something that they’re blind to how NYC works. Perhaps they should move. They certainly shouldn’t have a say in planning mitigation efforts for the L train shutdown.

  • eastphilliamsburg

    84,000 riders would make 14th Street the busiest bus route in the city by far, with about 175% more riders per day than the current busiest (the Bx12). More facts for the Village trolls to ignore.

  • gustaajedrez

    Especially on a per-mile basis.

  • And the Bx12 is a madhouse, as are similarly-busy (and traffic and bunching-plagued) routes like the Bx1 and Bx2. Anything short of a transitway on 14th will be an unmitigated disaster.

  • 50-year Village resident

    “Perhaps they should move.”
    Wow!
    That’s really your attitude and opinion about people who’ve lived in the neighborhood for years?
    If I may quote your own words back to you, “This is truly is toward the top of the list in utter unbelievability”,

    If anyone should move, perhaps it should be you. Move from your little tree-lined countrified Park Slope over to 14th Street in the Big City and tell us that to our faces. Move and see if you would feel the same way.

    Until you do what you encourage others to do, your advice and opinion are vapid and hollow.

  • If I moved to 14th St., you bet your ass I’d be on the front lines fighting jackasses like you who are too narrow in their thinking about urban space and secretly wish they could live in some sterile suburb instead. Yeah, move, you anonymous coward. Move out of one the densest zip codes in the country because you’re too selfish to think about anyone else who lives, works and gets around NYC.

  • Walt_Gekko

    If this is the case, then how come the Manhattan Borough President as I understood it wanted the MTA to keep the (L) line open as a shuttle between 1st and 8th Avenues (and could still take the MTA to court to try to force them to keep that portion running even if cut off from the rest of the system for the duration of the (L) shutdown)? A busway will be needed like it or not.

  • mikecherepko

    As soon as 14th Street allows enough housing, a lot of us would like to move there. But 50-year residents have fought to make the village a citadel of gentrification, so you have some nerve criticizing anyone for not living there.

  • Walt_Gekko

    Exactly. As I said in another comment, if this is true, why did the Manhattan Borough President want the (L) to continue to run from 1st-8th Avenues during the shutdown.

  • BKBedStuy

    If what is true?

  • Andrew

    “They’re counting the 50,000 they said by swipes, so when you swipe in at Union Square, how do they know what train you’re getting on? They don’t,” Pesin added. “If they’re using swipes at the subway stations, they’re clearly overstating it.”

    Of course, but that’s not what they’re doing.

    Even if the projection of 50,000 is off by 20%, that still leaves a huge number of riders, far more than can reasonably be accommodated without a robust street treatment.

  • Walt_Gekko

    Countering the article’s author on 14th Street not needing a busway during the (L) shutdown. The Manhattan Borough President as I understand it actually wants the MTA to NOT shut down 1st-8th Avenues during the (L) shutdown and run a shuttle along THAT for those who actually use the (L) as a 14th Street crosstown.

  • Andrew

    The street doesn’t belong to you. You are welcome to provide input into how you believe it should be configured, but you don’t have veto power if you disagree with the eventual decision. That’s the way it works on 14th Street and everywhere else.

    If you have a real objection, go ahead and make it, because you haven’t yet.

  • Andrew

    as I understood it

    You didn’t.

    (and could still take the MTA to court to try to force them to keep that portion running even if cut off from the rest of the system for the duration of the (L) shutdown)

    On what grounds could she take the MTA to court? And how could the MTA maintain and inspect the cars that would have no access to a maintenance barn for the full 15 months?

  • Walt_Gekko

    The belief is the MTA could use a diesel car every 6-8 weeks to haul out 8 cars at a time opening up one of the tunnels while the other continues to be worked on non-stop while bringing in new cars to replace such cars. As I would have done it if it came to that, a total of 32 cars would be brought (to be used as eight, four-car sets) over before the shutdown to provide the service, though only a maximum of three sets (and more often than not, two) of four cars would be in use at any one time between 1st and 8th Avenue with only one track actually in use at 1st and 3rd Avenues and the other track used for storage in that area as well as if need a tail track between 6th and 8th Avenues.

    The grounds would be people, especially at 1st Avenue and points east would need to be able to ride over to Union Square, 6th Avenue or 8th Avenue to transfer to other lines. I suspect especially east of 1st Avenue there will be pressure to do this closer to the actual shutdown date.

  • 50-year Village resident

    No, I don’t have veto power but the courts do – and a lawsuit has just been filed by us elitist, dinosaur, gentrifying Villagers to have DOT provide an EIS , as it should have done from the start.

    The Village attorney who filed it has an excellent record with these EIS suits.

    We act and don’t sit behind our computer screens and call that activism. See you in court.

  • 50-year Village resident

    “thave fought to make the village a citadel of gentrification, s”
    More nonsense from the uninformed.

    You know nothing about me or what I and my neighbors have accomplished.

    Suffice to say that we are the bane of bureaucrats, the likes of which infest the DOT

    But how would a newbie to the city from some small burg in Pennsylvania like yourself be expected to know the history of Village activists?

  • 50-year Village resident

    Wow, a real ruff-tuff internet creampuff. No surprise, a computer screen is such a good defensive weapon for those ball-less wonders who would never have the cojones to say it to someone’s face.

  • mikecherepko

    Wrong-o, buzzard breath! I know you villagers have successfully gentrified the life out of your neighborhood. And I know what you’re trying to do right now, which continues your long and well-known history of selfishness and short-sightedness.

    Ben was absolutely right when he said you should move if you are this blind to how NYC functions.

  • BKBedStuy

    Just…why? This is a positive thing for all people who live, work, and travel through the area. Why spend the time and money to stop something so worthy?

  • mikecherepko

    It’s who they are.

  • Tell me your name and I’ll come say all of this directly to your face. If you’re not Arthur Schwartz, you’re someone intimately familiar with his career, and I’d be happy to tell you off in person.

  • BKBedStuy

    From what I understand from the NYCT engineers, this wouldn’t be possible – there wouldn’t be a way to service trains appropriately, especially in the case of a major incident or breakdown. Such major incidents need access that can’t be achieved without the ability to get up under, around, and into the cars. I don’t think there would be a way to replicate this on a temporary basis. I’m not an expert, but this is my understanding.

  • Walt_Gekko

    That is what has been noted, though it is also believed one of the tunnels could be opened up every 6-8 weeks or so so cars could be swapped out (eight sets of four cars would be needed with only two or three sets in actual use at any one time) to allow for a service between 1st and 8th Avenues.

  • ohhleary

    LOL. You’re hiding behind an anonymous name while claiming someone who comments with their first and last name is a “creampuff.” Tell us who you are, snowflake.

  • ohhleary

    So if a train breaks down 1 week into that 6-8 week window, what do you suppose the MTA do?

  • JarekFA

    You’re what’s wrong with this City. Your selfishness at the expense of others. Preen like a peacock but the reality is, you’re the problem. If you want a suburban car lifestyle, don’t live in one of the most densely populated residential neighborhoods in the United States.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG