TransAlt Backs Albany E-Bike Bill With No Helmet or Age Restrictions

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Thomas O'Mara of Elmira and Brooklyn Assembly rep Nick Perry, would enable adults to carry children on e-bikes.

Photo: Washington Bikes
Transportation Alternatives has issued a memo of support for an e-bike bill that is an improvement over the one introduced by Martin Dilan and David Gantt.

State Senator Dilan, of Brooklyn, and Assembly Member Gantt of Rochester have for years introduced legislation that would define electric bikes as bicycles, rather than motor vehicles, correcting a kink in state law that makes e-bikes legal to own but illegal to operate on public streets. Lawmakers have repeatedly failed to get the bill to the governor’s desk.

The TransAlt-backed bill, sponsored by Sen. Thomas O’Mara of Elmira and Brooklyn Assembly rep Nick Perry, is superior to Dilan/Gantt in a few ways.

Dilan/Gantt would require helmets for all e-bike riders, which would discourage ridership. It would also ban people age 16 and under from riding e-bikes, even as passengers — meaning, for example, parents would be prohibited from transporting children. The O’Mara/Perry bill does not have those restrictions.

Like Dilan/Gantt, O’Mara/Perry would limit electric motors to 750 watts and govern top speeds at 20 mph.

The O’Mara/Perry bill passed the State Senate last year but died in Gantt’s Assembly transportation committee.

Dilan is a co-sponsor of O’Mara/Perry, which according to TransAlt Legislative and Legal Director Marco Conner is backed by “a growing coalition of organizations and businesses.”

“It is the legislation with the buy-in and momentum to pass this session,” Conner told Streetsblog.

You can check out the TransAlt support memo here.

Brooklyn City Council Member Rafael Espinal, who publicly called on Mayor de Blasio to cease harassing working cyclists who rely on e-bikes, has drafted a resolution in support of the Dilan/Gantt bill. Streetsblog has a message in with Espinal’s office to gauge his position on O’Mara/Perry.

  • Joe R.

    Excellent! This is the bill which needs to pass this year. It not only legalizes e-bikes, but places no more restrictions on their use than regular pedal bikes.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Like Dilan/Gantt, O’Mara/Perry would limit electric motors to 750 watts and govern top speeds at 20 mph.”

    Sounds reasonable, and it seems we are seeing the development of a new form of transportation. Like bicycles, and unlike scooters and motorcycles, e-bikes are light enough to hang on the wall.

    When you add this to Citibike and the like, barriers to getting around by bicycle are falling. You get an assist if you travel long distances or can’t make a hill, and if you have no place to put your own bike you can borrow one.

    Thank you France and China. We need technology to create new things as fast as prior generations use up the old ones!

  • AnoNYC

    According to the NY state DMV, you can a scooter/motorcycle/moped with a top speed up up to 20 MPH without a helmet and only a drivers license. If it goes up to 30 MPH, you must have a helmet but you only need a drivers license.

    https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/register-moped

  • Elizabeth F

    There are NO age restrictions in NY State for carrying passengers on motorcycles. That’s right… you can carry your six-year-old child on your Harley on the Cross Bronx Expressway or NY State Thruway. And this has not been a problem. Prohibiting child passengers from e-bikes would seem inconsistent and non-sensical.

    http://nysdmv.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/830/~/child-passengers-on-motorcycles

  • Elizabeth F

    The TransAlt-backed bill looks really good. Define e-bikes, then add “or e-bike” every time the word “bicycle” appears in the law. No extra, unnecessary regulations or restrictions.

    However… although this law might make people feel more comfortable about e-bikes, it doesn’t change their legal status in NYC. Class 1 e-bikes are legal today in NYC, and this law will legalize them statewaide. Class 2 (throttle-based) e-bikes are illegal today statewide, and they will remain so. Most delivery workers use class 2 e-bikes. So the problem remains that the sale and use of “illegal e-bikes” remains rampant in NYC, in spite of laws banning them. And delivery workers will still be subject to seizure of their class 2 e-bikes.

    This can all be solved by bringing existing e-bikes in line with the proposed law. That will require nothing more than: (1) Permanently disable the throttle with a bit of 5-minute epoxy, and (2) permanently affix a sticker to the bike. Every e-bike user in NYC should seriously consider these actions TODAY.

    E-bike shops also need to stop selling illegal e-bikes. There are laws against it, but they are not effective. City Councilor Rafael Espinal might consider local NYC laws that would work better. It makes no sense to ban class 2 e-bikes, but have them openly for sale across the city.

  • Abraham Lincoln once said:

    A dog has four legs. If you call its tail a leg, how many legs does it have then? Answer: four. Calling its tail a leg does not make it a leg.

    Likewise, calling an e-bike a bicycle does not make it a bicycle. An e-bike is a motorcycle, by virtue its motor. E-bikes do not, under any circumstances, belong in bicycle lanes or on any bicycle infrastructure.

    E-bikes should be legal, of course. But they should be treated as motorcycles, the same as 50cc scooters which go at the same speed. Therefore e-bikes should require a licence and registration.

    Any bill that allows the use of these motorcycles in bicycle lanes is unacceptable. We must keep these and all other motorcycles out of bicycle lanes.

  • Jason

    When I was in Milan last summer, I tried out their bikeshare system, which is a mixed system of both regular and electric bikes. Besides the things just being a ton of fun to ride, it really enhanced my trip—I was able to cover more ground than I would have otherwise, and even though it was ungodly hot out while I was there I was able to ride without getting covered in sweat.

  • Elizabeth F

    I know I will never convince you. But I will explain… again… for the benefit of other readers. Here is why e-bikes need to use bicycle infrastructure:

    1. Regulations on the use of bicycle infrastructure should be based on the size, weight and speed of the vehicle, not the source of its power. E-bike + rider falls within the size, weight and speed range of manual bicycles. Some manual bikers can routinely pass and keep ahead of e-bikes.

    2. Like pedestrians and manual bike riders, e-bike riders are “vulnerable street users” — meaning, they will be just as dead as anyone else when run over by a box truck. They need the same protection as any other bicycle rider.

    3. E-bikes are not allowed to use “motor vehicle only” lanes. Without being able to use either bike paths or highways, they would be confined to local roads and unable to efficiently go the long distances within and around NYC typically required day to day. This would increase conflict with automobiles and risk to the e-bike rider.

    4. Without the use of bike lanes or “motor vehicle only” lanes, e-bikes would not be able to legally cross most of the bridges in NYC — and the ones they can cross legally would be quite dangerous.

    5. Pedal assist e-bikes use bicycle infrastructure in Europe with few problems.

    6. The more people use bicycle infrastructure, the more we value it as a society, the more funding it is likely to get in the future, and the more infrastructure we will get in the future. This benefits everyone.

