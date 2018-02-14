Can Albany and the City Council Save NYC From de Blasio’s Backward E-Bike Policy?

State lawmakers have again introduced legislation to classify e-bikes as bicycles, rather than motor vehicles. Council Member Rafael Espinal has authored a resolution in support of the Albany bill, and is calling on the mayor to stop targeting commercial cyclists.

E-bikes confiscated by the 19th Precinct
E-bikes confiscated by the 19th Precinct

Mayor de Blasio’s assault on delivery workers who rely on electric bikes is a national spectacle. As other cities welcome e-bikes as a spatially efficient and clean alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles, de Blasio’s NYPD is confiscating bikes and punishing working cyclists with hefty fines.

Lawmakers in Albany have again introduced legislation to fix a quirk in state code that makes e-bikes legal to own, but illegal to ride. Responding to de Blasio’s crackdown, Brooklyn City Council rep Rafael Espinal has crafted a resolution in support of the Albany bill, and is calling on the mayor to stop targeting commercial cyclists.

As in previous years, the state bill is sponsored by Sen. Martin Dilan of Brooklyn and Rochester’s David Gantt, who chairs the Assembly transportation committee. The bill would classify e-bikes as bicycles, rather than motor vehicles, and limit the electric motors to 750 watts. To be street legal, the bicycles would not be able to exceed 20 mph on level ground while the motor is engaged.

Though he tries to sell it as a traffic safety initiative, de Blasio’s campaign to harass delivery workers was prompted by a complaint he fielded on the radio, and has no empirical basis. In a Daily News op-ed, Espinal notes how New York’s e-bike ban is out of step with other cities and states.

Other cities have fully embraced e-bikes and are making them more accessible to commuters. San Francisco recently announced a 250 e-bike pilot program, while Baltimore and Birmingham, Ala., have integrated e-bikes into their bike-sharing schemes. Even Texas and Florida have more progressive e-bike laws than New York does.

A facet of the Dilan/Gantt bill that sponsors should rethink is the helmet requirement.

For one thing, NYC already has a helmet law for delivery workers. Espinal sees e-bikes as one answer to the city’s “transit crisis,” but since helmet mandates mostly serve to keep people from biking, requiring them for all riders would be a deterrent.

The Dilan/Gantt bill has a handful of sponsors in each chamber. The bill’s chances this session are anyone’s guess. In the meantime, Espinal says de Blasio should “implement a moratorium” on e-bike enforcement.

“It’s true that e-bikes are technically illegal to operate on our streets,” writes Espinal. “But that doesn’t mean it’s a wise enforcement priority for the city.”

  • Elizabeth F

    This is the same bill as last year, and this is almost certainly not its final form. Any bill likely to pass will probably only legalize statewide what is ALREADY LEGAL in NYC — that is, pedal-assist (class 1) e-bikes. Sorry… if delivery workers want to stop getting harassed, they need to disable their throttles.

    > A facet of the Dilan/Gantt bill that sponsors should rethink is the helmet requirement.

    A BIGGER facet they should reconsider is the prohibition of carrying children under the age of 16 as passengers, which would significantly crimp the usefulness of e-bikes for families wanting to do without a car. NOTE: there is NO age limit for child passengers on motorcycles in New York State. That’s right… you can take your 6-year-old on your Harley on the Cross Bronx Expressway or New York Thruway if you like. So why should that be banned on an e-bike???????

    http://nysdmv.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/830/~/child-passengers-on-motorcycles

    > In the meantime, Espinal says de Blasio should “implement a moratorium” on e-bike enforcement.

    DeBlasio should go after the e-bike shops that persist in selling illegal e-bikes. Get them to sell legal pedal-assist e-bikes instead. If they didn’t sell them, delivery workers wouldn’t ride them.

  • AnoNYC

    A 750 watt limit is unnecessary. How about if you need more power to haul heavier weight? Unenforceable anyway.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Why Are Electric Bikes Illegal, Anyway?

By Brad Aaron |
It’s getting to be a task keeping up with pending City Council bills that deal with electric-assisted bikes. Legislation proposed by Council Members Jessica Lappin and Dan Garodnick would hike fines for riding an e-bike, and two new bills would reportedly shift fines away from delivery workers to their employers and grant enforcement power to […]

De Blasio’s Excuse: There Shoulda Been a Brooklyn Lock Box

By Ben Fried |
Yesterday, a reader sent along City Council Member Bill de Blasio’s letter to constituents [PDF] explaining his "Nay" vote on congestion pricing. Plenty of campaign fodder here, should someone who really believes in funding transit, bike, and pedestrian improvements challenge de Blasio in the 2009 race for Brooklyn Borough President. (His known opponent, Charles Barron, […]