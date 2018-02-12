Today’s Headlines

  • If Cuomo’s Serious About Congestion Pricing, He Needs to Get Specific Real Soon (Crain’s)
  • The Daily News Sees a Path for Cuomo and de Blasio to Get Congestion Pricing Done
  • Jim Brennan: It’s Congestion Pricing or Bust for the MTA This Albany Session (Gotham Gazette)
  • Ross Barkan Rips Jeff Klein and IDC for Grandstanding on MTA Funding (Voice)
  • Four Suggestions for Andy Byford to Get NYC Buses Moving Again (AMNY)
  • NIMBYs Chip Away at New Bus Lanes on Cross Bay Boulevard (QChron)
  • A 13th Street Protected Bikeway Will Never Have Deborah Glick‘s Support (Villager)
  • Anti-Poverty Advocates Rebut de Blasio on Fare Evasion Arrests (News)
  • Shocker: Trump Infrastructure Plan Sets Aside Nothing for Gateway (Post)
  • Gonzalez Charges Driver With Manslaughter for Killing Marlon Palacios Last January (Bklyn Paper)
  • NYC Survived the Great Traffic Signal Blackout of 2018 (Post)

  • Vooch

    We need to be vigilant regarding congestion pricing. No exceptions for placard holders.

    if placard holders get a exception, congestion picking will fail to reduce motor traffic in any meaningful way.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Why the hell is Brennan, of all people, being quoted on congestion pricing? Damn insulting if you ask me. What has changed, except the subway being re-wrecked and another $10 billion in debt?

    As for Trump, how about nothing for nothing? They seem to want everything to work like NY State municipal aid — NYC residents pay, and NYC is the only locality in the state that doesn’t get a dime.

  • JarekFA

    WTF is Deborah Glick’s problem? A bike lane will never have her support? Who the f— does she think uses them? Like honestly.

    I could drive my car from Colorado and drive on 13th street. But If I go to NYU and want to cut across the village, she doesn’t want me to take my bike?

    We have such awful politicians.