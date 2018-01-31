Today’s Headlines
- Drivers Licenses Mean Nothing in New York (Post 1, 2; Bklyn Paper)
- Lousy Transit Is a Regressive Tax on NYC’s Hardworking Home Health Aides (NYT)
- Traffic and Inefficient Labor Practices Make MTA Bus Costs Highest in the U.S. (Curbed)
- Watchdog Groups Want State to Investigate Inflated Subway Power Failure Data (News)
- Huzzahs for Corey Johnson’s Congestion Pricing Endorsement, de Blasio Not Included (NY1)
- Raskin: Don’t Let Cuomo Pass the Buck — It’s Still His MTA (C&S)
- On Regional Infrastructure, Grown-Ups Play Along With Presidential Trump (WNYC, News)
- Corey Johnson Took TLC Oversight Away From Ydanis and Gave It to Ruben Diaz Sr. (Post)
- 2 to 4 Years for Unlicensed SI Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Child (Advance)
- Tabloid Traffic Violence Victim-Blaming, Explained: News
- Damn Bike Lanes (News; Advance 1, 2, 3)
