Today’s Headlines

  • Drivers Licenses Mean Nothing in New York (Post 1, 2; Bklyn Paper)
  • Lousy Transit Is a Regressive Tax on NYC’s Hardworking Home Health Aides (NYT)
  • Traffic and Inefficient Labor Practices Make MTA Bus Costs Highest in the U.S. (Curbed)
  • Watchdog Groups Want State to Investigate Inflated Subway Power Failure Data (News)
  • Huzzahs for Corey Johnson’s Congestion Pricing Endorsement, de Blasio Not Included (NY1)
  • Raskin: Don’t Let Cuomo Pass the Buck — It’s Still His MTA (C&S)
  • On Regional Infrastructure, Grown-Ups Play Along With Presidential Trump (WNYCNews)
  • Corey Johnson Took TLC Oversight Away From Ydanis and Gave It to Ruben Diaz Sr. (Post)
  • 2 to 4 Years for Unlicensed SI Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Child (Advance)
  • Tabloid Traffic Violence Victim-Blaming, Explained: News
  • Damn Bike Lanes (News; Advance 1, 2, 3)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    “In New York, labor arrangements call for eight-hour days. Moreover, the MTA pays drivers by the day: if they work five hours, they still get paid for a full day.”

    I may be known as “anti-labor” by those who think that already privileged labor should become better off at the expense of other, less well off workers. But I wouldn’t say it was fair to have people travel in from the suburbs, where TWU workers live so they don’t have to use mass transit, for half a day’s work.

    I’d do other things to increase productivity — lower pay for new hires to drive smaller vehicles in overnight hours, with promotion to the big buses. More off peak service, if you are going to pay for the bus and driver anyway. And additional non-driving work for drivers during the non-driving part of their shift, cleaning and doing light maintenance, the kind that handy people do on their own cars.

    The reality is, the big costs are for those who aren’t working any hours at all. The retired. There was a massive pension increase in 2000 that drastically increased pension payouts to the long retired — those who had pillaged New York City in the 1960s and 1970s but failed to get an inflation increase added to their pensions, which became less rich and less burdensome over time. Suddenly $billions of extra money went flying out of the pension fund. That money has been failing to provide any investment returns ever since.

    Moreover, the private bus lines had virtually bankrupt pension plans when the city took them over. NYCT agreed to ensure all their retirees got the entire pensions they had been promised, with extra money we pay today.

    I’m sure that today’s workers are getting decent compensation, if one looks at their wages, health benefits, and the normal cost of their pensions. But I’ll bet a large part of the “labor cost” is the hole left by Generation Greed, in exchange for no work whatsoever.

    Never forget that the TWU went on strike in the early 2000s to be able to retire at age 50 after working for just 20 years, and never do anything for anyone again. They think NYC Transit riders are serfs, should have it much, much worse.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2017/11/26/the-executive-financial-class-the-political-union-class-and-the-serfs-redux/