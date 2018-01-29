This Week: L Train Shutdown Open House, Crosstown Protected Bike Lanes

There are two big events on the Streetsblog calendar this week.

On Wednesday, the MTA and NYC DOT hold a second open house on their developing plan to handle the L train shutdown. The first open house, in Williamsburg, included new information about how bus service and bicycling will be prioritized on Grand Street.

This week’s event will focus on the Manhattan side of the plan and 14th Street in particular. The agencies have released an initial concept for a 14th Street transitway and 13th Street bikeway. Some critical questions remain, like the hours that transit priority will be in effect. The 14th Street Y, 344 E 14th Street, 5 – 8 p.m.

On Thursday, DOT presents its plan for protected bike lanes on 26th Street and 29th Street to the Community Board 5 transportation committee. Earlier this month the CB 4 transportation committee endorsed the project, which would lay out the first protected bike lanes on crosstown streets in Midtown. 1 Pennsylvania Plaza, 6 p.m.

Watch the calendar for updates. Drop us a line if you have an event we should know about.