Today’s Headlines

  • Key Players Aren’t Rejecting Congestion Pricing Out of Hand This Time (NYT)
  • State Lawmakers Want Cuomo to Can His MTA Extortion Gambit (NYT)
  • Lhota Says a “Freedom Ticket” Pilot Is Coming This Year (AMNY)
  • Attention Straphangers: Don’t Stop Tweeting About Subpar Transit Service (News)
  • Hearing Andy Byford Talk Up Buses (and Bikes) Will Do Your Heart Good (WNYC, News)
  • Ravitch Wishes Media Would Stop Making MTA Coverage About Cuomo vs. de Blasio … (AMNY)
  • … And the Voice Shows How It’s Done
  • Jim Dwyer: Subway Riders Deserve Nice Things (NYT)
  • Cy Vance Lets NYPD Prosecute Police Brutality Protestors for Jaywalking (News)
  • Trottenberg Corrects Queens Chronicle Story That Inflated 111th Street Crash Data
  • Bike Snob’s Alter Ego Counters Bronx CB 8 Opposition to Riverdale Ave. Upgrades (Press)

  • Larry Littlefield

    Dwyer is right. Everyone seems to want to stand up for transit riders by taking something away from them. Next up — fight for the subway by eliminating the LIRR third track.

    This foreshadows what is coming with federal taxes and old benefits.

    The Democrats will “fight for the young” by demanding another big increase on their work income to save their benefits — after the last member of Generation Greed has retired and no longer has work income.

    And the Republicans will “fight for the young” by slashing their future old age benefits to prevent a massive tax increase — while grandfathering the benefits of members of Generation Greed who have “time to adjust.”

    And while the total compensation of MTA employees has been brought out in the open, notice that no one has talked about how much of that compensation is filling the pension hole caused by retroactive increases for the early retired, not current workers?

    Step one: admit the future has been robbed, and identify who benefitted. And THEN begin the conversation about who should have to pay more, or accept less, and in what form.

  • sbauman

    Sam Schwartz, an architect of the Move NY plan who was also on the task force, said that the task force was charged with finding ways to reduce congestion in Manhattan — so the other boroughs, and the bridge tolls there, were beyond the scope of its work.

    Sam has mastered consultancy. If the cure’s unintended consequences are worse than the disease, the consultant’s response is “scope.” It wasn’t part of the problem specification.

    Tom Lehrer expressed better in his song about Werner Von Braun: “Once the rockets go up, who cars where they come down, that’s not my department, says Werner Von Braun”.