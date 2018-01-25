Today’s Headlines
- Karen Koslowitz Wants NYC Cyclists to Be Registered and Licensed (Gotham Gazette)
- More on Yesterday’s Remarkable MTA Board Meeting (NYT, Post, News, NY1, AMNY)
- Matthiessen Explains How Fix NYC Stacks Up to Move NY (Gotham Gazette)
- Zack Fink Thinks Bridge Tolls Could Have a Role in Cuomo’s Pricing Plan (SOP)
- Straphangers Speak With NY1 About the L Train Shutdown; More: WNYC
- TLC Expands Accessible Cab Dispatch Service Beyond Manhattan (NYT)
- DOT Releases Car-Share Maps for Brooklyn Neighborhoods (Bklyn Paper)
- TEA Gets 4 to 12 Years for Killing Passenger in 111 MPH DWI Willy-B Crash (News, Post)
- Drunk NYCHA Worker Arrested for Hitting Woman in Wheelchair in Brooklyn (Post)
- Longtime NJ Transit Reporter Sizes Up the Mess Phil Murphy Inherited (NJ.com)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA