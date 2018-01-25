Today’s Headlines

  • Karen Koslowitz Wants NYC Cyclists to Be Registered and Licensed (Gotham Gazette)
  • More on Yesterday’s Remarkable MTA Board Meeting (NYT, Post, News, NY1, AMNY)
  • Matthiessen Explains How Fix NYC Stacks Up to Move NY (Gotham Gazette)
  • Zack Fink Thinks Bridge Tolls Could Have a Role in Cuomo’s Pricing Plan (SOP)
  • Straphangers Speak With NY1 About the L Train Shutdown; More: WNYC
  • TLC Expands Accessible Cab Dispatch Service Beyond Manhattan (NYT)
  • DOT Releases Car-Share Maps for Brooklyn Neighborhoods (Bklyn Paper)
  • TEA Gets 4 to 12 Years for Killing Passenger in 111 MPH DWI Willy-B Crash (NewsPost)
  • Drunk NYCHA Worker Arrested for Hitting Woman in Wheelchair in Brooklyn (Post)
  • Longtime NJ Transit Reporter Sizes Up the Mess Phil Murphy Inherited (NJ.com)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Safety: This could be the big reveal.”

    If he wanted to look at it that way, what has happened to New Jersey Transit could be interpreted as the “big reveal” for what has happened to all of New Jersey.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2017/12/03/will-new-jerseys-phil-murphy-be-the-first-to-tell-the-truth-about-generation-greed/

    Just as the decline of the NYC subway is an early reveal of the direction of New York City.

    And Donald Trump’s election is a reveal of the reality of the decline of the United States.

  • bolwerk

    JFC, I wouldn’t even think the distance across the WB would be enough to accelerate to 100 mph for most vehicles.

  • JarekFA

    Karen Koslowitz Wants NYC Cyclists to Be Registered and Licensed (Gotham Gazette)

    For me, being an NYC cyclist has exposed to me the degree (to the extent I am able to detect it) that I’ve been significantly privliged in so many other aspects of life (and I say this as someone who graduated with 6 figure student debt with no parental assistance). I had not been previously accustomed to having the proverbial boot of power stomped on me (or similarly situated “me’s”)

    In this case, this is just people, who don’t ever bike, and don’t like bikes, who wouldn’t dare actually accept feedback and/or input from people who bike (or would like to bike more), looking to exercise authority over people who do. That’s what this is about. We are powerful. You are weak. And you will know your role. And we know this is all a pretext since there are things like facts, studies, statistics, best practices etc . . . These are supposed “liberals” who believe the scientists on climate change (it will effect them), they believe the science on Vaccines (it could effect their family); but when it comes to bikes as a form of mobility — the authoritative science and experts suddenly become “activists” or “fakenews”

    Same with the UES originated e-bike crackdown. We all know the safety stats. E-bikes are safe and a net benefit to our streetscape [like the madness of saying these guys are too dangerous on e-bikes but let’s have them drive cars instead reveals the paucity of their argument].

    In fact, I’m already experiencing first hand the less safe aspect of forcing delivery people to substitute e-bikes for cars. The formerly always blocked Hoyt bike lane in Brooklyn, which the NYT documented as having more bike traffic then car traffic in the evening rush, has been actually not blocked very often at all. However yesterday, for the first time in months, I saw a minivan, parked on the sidewalk/bikelane outside The Mile End, with a bunch of seamless orders in the front seat. So yah. I’m not so special. The policies that are promulgated aren’t promulgated with my interests in mind. With my class in mind. With my safety or well being in mind (even though as a matter of public policy it should be). I realize this has been a reality for millions of less privileged people than I but only now that have I been able to truly experience what it’s like to be not privileged (in a limited but still important sense) has been a real eye opener (and a bummer).

  • JarekFA

    I remember when I first came to NYC as an intern in college — it was amazing that you could go out and drink and never have to worry about a designated driver or drunk driving because of the always running subway or you could, if you could afford it, just take a cab. Or walk!

    Like, the idea of “bar hopping” with a car was just completely totally crazy. This isn’t the suburbs where you have no choice! I can’t help but think that the fact that this young man was given placard abuse privileges, and thus induced into driving, played a significant role here.

    And then, I’m not an expert on this, but is it really the case that there are all these cop bars, where they go after shift, and then drive home (because they get to drive and park wherever the f–k they want) with just a beer or two in them?

  • Larry Littlefield

    I’m sure she isn’t proposing registering and licensing cyclist to make more of them ride. Is she proposing to pay for “bikers ed” in the schools, the way there was drivers ed in the schools for many years?

    At least she didn’t say “insured.” New York is a no fault state. That means that if bicycles had to be insured, bicyclists would have to pay for all the injuries cause by them being run over by motor vehicles, even when the motor vehicles were at fault. That’s what that is about.

  • MasonEagle

    A lot of cops drink in Queens. And a lot of them get into fights and suchlike outside of these bars. And then drive home.