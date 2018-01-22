Parking Placards, “Get Out of Jail Free” Cards, and NYPD’s Culture of Lawlessness

"Get out of jail free" cards from the PBA and other local police unions. Via Google image search
"Get out of jail free" cards from the PBA and other local police unions. Via Google image search

In NYC you don’t have to look hard to find motorist entitlement that rises to the level of corruption. Parking placard abusers steal street space all around us, all the time.

It’s so pervasive that when the Post reported that the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association distributes cards that are used by friends and relatives of cops “to wiggle out of minor trouble such as speeding tickets” — to break the law with impunity, in other words — the lede wasn’t that such cards exist.

No, the news is that cops aren’t getting as many “get out of jail free” cards as they are accustomed to, and they are pissed.

Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association boss Pat Lynch slashed the maximum number of cards that could be issued to current cops from 30 to 20, and to retirees from 20 to 10, sources told The Post.

The rank and file is livid.

“They are treating active members like s–t, and retired members even worse than s–t,” griped an NYPD cop who retired on disability. “All the cops I spoke to were … very disappointed they couldn’t hand them out as Christmas gifts.”

A source said Lynch ordered the cutback to stop the sale of the cards, which were being hawked on eBay last week for as much as $200.

For a lot of people, this is the first they’re hearing about this type of NYPD “courtesy” (a.k.a. criminal corruption). Check out Twitter for reactions outside the NYPD/access journalism bubble.

With tens of thousands of active and retired PBA members distributing these cards, there are probably in the range of a million people in the NYC region who can flash them and expect to get off scot-free for a traffic violation.

The PBA cards are of a piece with the culture of parking placards. They are both instruments that make a certain class of connected New Yorkers immune to laws against speeding, illegal parking, and other traffic offenses.

The cards have worth only because NYPD employees generally consider “their own” to be above the laws that everyone else must follow. It’s the same tribe mentality that makes a parking placard “the holiest of government oils.”

Seven years ago an NYPD ticket-fixing scandal led to indictments of over a dozen officers, many of them PBA officials. Handing out PBA cards may be different in practice than voiding tickets, but you can see how officers accustomed to distributing preemptive “get out of jail free” perks could easily move on to nixing tickets after the fact. The underlying sense of lawlessness and contempt for the public at large is the same.

Broken windows for thee, but not for me — or my drinking buddy.

  • com63

    This is the real reason many people are against speed and red light cameras. There is no one to show your PBA card too if you get one of those tickets.

  • Reader

    I wonder how many cops who tackle poor people for evading a $2.75 subway fare have some of these in their pocket.

  • Mister Sterling

    Bravo for this post.

  • EcoAdvocate

    Police don’t own the roads. They don’t have a right to give out personal VIP passes to their buddies for free use of taxpayer funded space. Shame.

  • EcoAdvocate

    yes! the cameras don’t judge. While some systems (run by for-profit companies) have been set up to trick drivers (like short yellows) when the system is set up for signal light or for speeding, it’s just reporting exactly what happened. It doesn’t look at the driver’s race, their income level, or if they are a PBA-buddy.

  • Police don’t own the roads.

    They don’t agree. They blatantly announce that they own the streets.

    These lawless thugs have forgotten who works for whom. And the people runing the civilian government evidently do not have the will to remind them, or to rein them in by any means.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I checked out Thee Rant for the rank and file view. Seems like there used to be 2 per officer, but then the whole thing got out of control. Kind of like the MTA debt, retroactive pension increases, executive pay, etc.

    NYCTPF YOU SAID A MOUTH FULL. WHEN WE CAME ON YOU GOT TWO CARDS A YEAR. ONE WENT TO MY FATHER AND THE OTHER WENT TO MY BROTHER. WHEN I GOT MARRIED MY BROTHER WAS LEFT OUT. MY FIRST COUSIN ASKED FOR A CARD AND I TOLD HIM TO TAKE THE TEST. HE NEVER ASKED AGAIN.

    WITH ALL THE LINE ORG. OUT THERE, I GUESS YOU JUST MIGHT HAVE A HALF MILLION CARDS OUT THERE. OTHERWISE THERE FUCHING USELESS TO A COP ON PATROL. THERE MIGHT BE 50 THOUSAND WHO ARE CLOSELY RELATED TO A COP.

    Half a million? Try 2.5 million!

    If there were 2.5 million placards, those would be useless too.

    Ah well, at least the serfs can ride electric bicycles. ?

  • JarekFA

    Oh, and of course they expect to be 100% exempt from the congestion pricing cordon. That’s for sure.

  • Urbanely

    I don’t understand why there should be ANY of these cards. If you commit an offense, you should get a warning or a ticket based on some objective criteria, not officer discretion or connections to officers.

    COIB has rules that (in theory) prevent City employees from using their positions to get jobs for family and friends, but then cops giving out benefit cards to friends to friends and family is ok? Why?

  • Larry Littlefield
  • MasonEagle

    Any officer caught waiving tickets for card holders should be charged with a crime and immediately dismissed from the department. How about that? Seems like a pretty no-brainer solution. The commissioner needs to announce this new policy ASAP in order to save the reputation of the NYPD because currently, they’re a disgrace to this city.

  • kevd

    It isn’t that they are “waived” – but they are never written.
    The card is handed to the officer with license and registration. The officer can then decide to simply issue a verbal warning.
    But, when does the NYPD even pull people over?

  • MasonEagle

    Yeah that’s what I meant by “waive” – waive the idea of giving them a ticket in the first place.

  • MasonEagle

    Can you report those items to eBay? I can’t do it because I don’t have an eBay account.

  • Elizabeth F

    Reminds me of the pre-reformation practice of selling indulgences.

  • AnoNYC

    Check out the parking jobs on the block of the 5th precinct. There’s actually no reason to park with the outer wheels on the sidewalk because there’s enough room for others to pass as long as they drive slowly.

    https://goo.gl/maps/BFUR6w4iJcu

  • AnoNYC

    One of the big problems here is that so many cops live outside the city, and as a result most drive. I don’t have the exact percentage but it has to be a substantial amount living in the burbs. Also, the whole can’t live in the same precinct you work is B.S. Does any other police department require that? The corruption excuse doesn’t hold a lot of weight with me. Police officers should live in the places they work so they actually give somewhat of a damn about the community.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Marty Golden Intros Bill to Enforce NYC Speed Limit With Police Clones

By Ben Fried |
After blocking the authorization of NYC’s first speed enforcement cameras, State Senator Marty Golden (R – Bay Ridge) has introduced a bill that he says will lead to safer streets while placating the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, the police union that opposes speed cams. The bill, S 5639, enables cities with a million or more residents […]

NYPD Bike Patrol: It’s Officially a Trend

By Ben Fried |
After two readers sent us pictures of bike cops in March, we promised to give a Streetfilms T-shirt to the person who sent us a third pic. It took two months, but today we received the photo that puts the bicycling police officer story over the hump — now it’s a trend! Congratulations to Hilda, […]

Behind the Blue Wall With Officer X

By Graham T. Beck |
This interview originally appeared in the summer issue of Transportation Alternatives’ quarterly magazine, Reclaim. There are approximately 34,500 uniformed cops in New York City. For a few months this spring, it seemed like the lion’s share of them had it in for cyclists. T.A.’s switchboard was flooded with phone calls from members looking for legal […]

The Weekly Carnage

By Summer Greenstein |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle violence across the five boroughs and beyond. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (3 killed this week, 127 this year, 9 drivers charged*) Jamaica: Maleka Begum, 54, Hit by Bus Driver in Crosswalk; […]