De Blasio Takes a Break From Encouraging Car Trips to Scold Big Oil

The mayor who opposes congestion pricing, treats parking placards as political currency, and has declared war on electric bikes wants you to know that he's taking Big Oil to court over climate change.

Hypocrisy alert.
Well this is rich.

Mayor de Blasio — who opposes congestion pricing, treats parking placards as political currency, and has declared war on electric bikes — is taking Big Oil to court over climate change.

Today de Blasio announced that NYC will sue the country’s five biggest oil producers “alleging climate change and global warming led to Hurricane Sandy and its catastrophic fallout,” Politico reports. The suit will seek “reparations” and attempt to force the companies to pay for city resiliency projects.

De Blasio also called for city pension funds to divest from oil companies.

It’s well established that de Blasio fancies himself a climate change leader. But publicity stunts like today’s, designed to burnish his bona fides for a perceived national audience, are completely out of sync with the mayor’s own transportation policies.

De Blasio has tied himself in knots to justify his opposition to road pricing, which would get cars off city streets, fund transit improvements, and generally help shift the nation’s largest city to low-carbon transportation. Instead, his big plan to bust Midtown gridlock is a rehash of failed half-measures that would do nothing to discourage driving into the Manhattan core.

He thinks delivery workers should trade their electric bikes for automobiles, threatening non-compliers with fines, property seizure, loss of livelihood, and possible deportation.

To the delight of the teachers union, de Blasio handed out tens of thousands of parking placards in an election year, creating yet more inducements to drive instead of taking transit. City Hall has declined to release records related to how and why the placard deal came about.

De Blasio’s grandstanding today is sure to make headlines. But his posture as a bold leader on climate has little in common with his timid policy record.

  • Vooch

    BdB could start in climate change by riding citibike to work. It’s faster for him and he‘d not need a 12 SUV convoy to take him to Brooklyn each day to ‚exercise‘

  • Joe R.

    Sure, he’s certainly not leading by personal example but if successful this lawsuit could set a precedent. The liability costs will make continued use of fossil fuels too expensive to continue. I think we need a much more aggressive timetable for getting off fossil fuels. Putting aside climate change, the annual health care costs associated with environmental pollution are enormous. So are intangibles like reduced quality of life from smelly air and noisy internal combustion engines.

  • Brad Aaron

    No qualms with the suit, as far as it goes. It’s making a grand proclamation while refusing to take measures that are partly or entirely within his control.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Basically, there is a long history of this sort of thing in “progressive” “environmentalism” in the Democratic Party. Voters don’t make greenhouse gases and congestion, corporations do. It is strictly pandering, as infuriating as Flanagan’s pandering to New York’s already privileged seniors.

    Slowly, slowly, the reality of Generation Greed “environmentalism” is beginning to be discussed. The problems is generational.

    http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-marin-county-affordable-housing-20170107-story.html

    “Marin residents often win fights to keep the county’s landscape unspoiled by large, new construction. The county, which sits across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, is home to Point Reyes National Seashore and many other natural splendors.”

    “But residents’ long-standing distaste for development hasn’t led just to the preservation of open spaces. In this affluent enclave of high real estate and rental costs, decades-old patterns of neighborhood segregation remain intact.”

    Didn’t DeBlasio fight for “community review” against bike lanes? Doesn’t Senator Schumer hold press conferences to blast the oil companies every time the price of gasoline goes up, while the Republicans call for lower gas prices (and less transit spending) and more environmental pollution?

    These people haven’t had a new idea for 40 years, but they figure if they keep changing the subject those younger will continue to call out the mess they are leaving behind.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “But if successful.”

    Zero chance. A better chance of eliminating the auto industry by making it pay “reparations” for the 32,000 deaths a year.

  • Tooscrapps

    But then he could be assassinated with “no criminality suspected”.

  • Vooch

    With a phalanx of 24 heavily armed bodyguards that usually ride in SUVs now Citibiking instead; BdB will be even safer.

  • vnm

    37,000

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    “The city’s fleet — everything from take-home cars to garbage trucks — now exceeds 30,000 vehicles, 10 percent larger than when Mr. de Blasio took office.”

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/22/nyregion/city-owned-vehicle-miles-crashes-de-blasio.html?_r=0

  • I understand the concept of asking the mayor to lead by example. But really it is unfeasible for him to bike — or to ride the subway. His security would be terribly compromised. When we consider the right-wing gun-loving scumbags who hate him most, we should see that he cannot be taking those sorts of risks.

  • Vooch

    pluz

    he isn‘t a god.. he is just a mayor

  • Walking NPR

    This was the headline I needed after reading about this lawsuit. I knew you’d come through, Streetsblog. 🙂

  • He’s entitled to be protected from potential threats.

  • Vooch

    he can still have a phalanx of heavily armed paramilitaries cycling alongside – it’s actually more protection

  • Toddster

    De Blasio? Pander? Never…

  • Toddster

    He can take those risks and should take those risks. The risk of him getting shot is next to zero. When was the last attempted…anything on a mayor. Bloomberg rode the subway. Biden, a senator, used to ride Amtrak before being VP. It’s not uncommon for politicians around the globe to travel with the masses – heck, the PM of Great Britain flies commercial.

    As much as De Blasio craves a national progressive presence, I think he is yet to attain it. Meaning there aren’t right-wing gun-loving scumbags who care about him or even know who he is to want to go after him. And while NYC does have people who lean conservative, they probably have better things to do that sit in Staten Island traffic just to attempt to shoot the mayor. (Sorry for the cheap SI joke).

  • Toddster

    If we’re going to play that game…given NYC death statistics, a man of his demographic is most likely to die in a car crash. So if he’s to be protected from potential threats, maybe he shouldn’t be allowed to drive across a bridge to a gym daily.

    Plus…the bridge could fail, which, given the state of our infrastructure is probably also more likely than someone attacking him.

  • JarekFA

    If you’re going to make this argument, then you need to identify why BdB is different from the mayors of Montreal, London (last mayor) and Paris.

  • https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/21820cf542e7496d83dedb9634d591d1dfbe5aeda745fa2707f9a107847540fd.jpg

    This is why he’s different.

    That organised mass insubordination was a blatant act of intimidation. It declared to the world that New York is ruled not by its civilian government but by a miltary junta. It was an anti-democratic manifestation that amounted to an act of terrorism.

    More to the point, this shameful display sends the clear message to the demented cult of cop-lovers that de Blasio is the enemy, which could plausibly inspire one of them to attack him if he were caught unprotected and vulnerable.

    There’s no way that the mayor should disregard this very realistic threat to his life from supporters of police terror.

  • Rex Rocket

    When those guys were working, there wasn’t a thriving, armed, right-wing extremist movement legitimized by the Republican Party.

  • Vooch

    and Amsterdam, Tokyo, Copenhagen, Munich. and Vienna

    Geez – The Prime Minster of Dänemark cycles to work. Queen Beatrix cycles around town.

    Ferdinand is falling into the trap of believing cycling is dangerous. Driving is what’s dangerous.

  • Cycling is not what is dangerous.

    What is dangerous is being in the crosshairs of violent thugs and armed terrorists.

  • Vooch

    LOL

    it’s not paranoid when EVERYONE is out to get me

  • Larry Littlefield

    Why single him out. It’s a whole political culture. But the more you hear it, if you know the big picture, the more infuriating it is.

  • r

    There are two different ideas here, both of which can be true at the same time.

    1. He has unique security needs and can’t necessarily bike or walk everywhere. He will have to be driven, perhaps more than the average New Yorker.

    2. He doesn’t need to be driven 12 miles to the gym every day. It’s purely discretionary, wasteful, and sets a horrible example.

