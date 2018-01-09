Why You Should Care About de Blasio’s E-Bike Crackdown

Image via Why You Should Care/YouTube
Image via Why You Should Care/YouTube

As of the first of this month, Mayor de Blasio’s e-bike crackdown is officially underway.

E-bikes are legal to own but not to operate on city streets. Prompted mainly by complaints about e-bike riders aired on WNYC, de Blasio decided last year to make a show of getting tough, supposedly by fining the restaurants that employ workers on e-bikes.

But since most delivery workers operate as independent contractors and own their bikes, the stops are expected to cost individuals hundreds, maybe thousands, of dollars in fines and lost property. For undocumented immigrant workers, the arrests could even lead to deportation.

De Blasio’s decision to create a spectacle of penalizing delivery workers is getting attention in the national press. Now, an installment of “Why You Should Care” from YouTuber Rina Krack succinctly conveys what’s wrong in a five-minute explainer:

Krack doesn’t mince words. “Cars are the number one cause of injury and death on the streets of New York, not immigrants trying to deliver your Tom Yum,” she says. “In a notoriously-congested city like New York, encouraging e-bike use and protected cycling infrastructure is absolutely essential.”

  • reasonableexplanation

    “Cars are the number one cause of injury and death on the streets of New York”

    Are they though?
    https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/ip/ip-death-inj-rank.pdf

    Looks like the #1 cause of injury and death are cars only for ages 5-14.
    for ages 15-24 it’s homicide,
    ages 25-64 it’s poisoning,
    ages 65+ it’s unintentional falling.

    Overall, cars are the number 3 cause of injury or death, behind poisoning and falling.

    BTW ebikes should be completely legal.

  • JarekFA

    I’m in love.

  • BortLicensePlatez

    I’ve seen a lot of ebikes riding around without any crackdown in Bedstuy, often in front of cops. Could it be that the coincidence of the freezing cold and “bombcyclone”, where every new yorker ordered food, and where ebikes were seen to be nimble and easy to get around while cars were stuck, has revealed pathetic conservative BdB’s fakeout on the crackdown?

  • JarekFA

    broken link: “getting attention in the national press.”

  • AMH

    Number one on the streets of New York, not overall.

  • Altered Beast

    I disagree with this video. ebikes are a menace. I ride my bike normally like it should be. Every goddamn day they try to kill me by salmoning against traffic and forcing me out of the lane. If they didn’t do this I’d be okay with them, but BECAUSE they do then I hate these delivery people. These guys have delivered food by regular bikes for years they can go back to that.

  • r

    No one would argue with how you or anyone else feels about e-bike operators, nor would anyone suggest that they shouldn’t be as careful and law-abiding as possible. But in a city with limited resources, data needs to rule.

    Also, that they’ve delivered food by regular bikes for years is a good argument in a vacuum that ignores the explosion in services like Seamless, Amazon Prime, and other e-commerce options. Delivery people are serving more people than before and e-bikes allow them to expand their range. They can’t go back to regular bikes without hurting their businesses and the amount of tips they need to survive.

  • Altered Beast

    well they are trying to murder me every day. The data rules that they need to be stopped and regulated. The worst part is that they have ebikes and to make another turn only costs them seconds but they choose to salmon all the fucking time. They brought this upon themselves cause they got greedy.

  • AnoNYC

    The rider is the problem, not the eBike itself.

    Crack down on hazardous activity, not the mode of transportation.

  • Vooch

    near misses are a nuisance not a danger.

    e-bikes have never killed anyone

    drivers kill or hospitalize 120 New Yorkers EVERY day

  • Jeff

    What does “Suicide Suffocation” mean? It seems to consistently outrank suicide by jumping, firearm, and poison, but I’d imagine that intentionally suffocating oneself (Drowning yourself? Holding your breath and waiting?) would be substantially less pleasant than the alternatives.

  • AnoNYC

    I highly doubt this crackdown will change anything.

    eBikes are flourishing in NYC. They continue to become cheaper, and they are becoming more difficult to tell apart from non-motorized bicycles. This will not put a damper on the growth of eBiking in NYC.

    We’ll see the occasional checkpoints on popular bicycle lanes, in areas like the Upper East Side and the like.

    Business as usual. Still, it does hurt those who are fined or have their bikes confiscated. Overall, immigrant delivery workers will feel the worst of this enforcement.

  • AnoNYC

    I’ve never seen an eBike checkpoint, let alone a bicycle, checkpoint here in the Bronx.

  • AnoNYC

    Transportation related.

  • kevd

    “salmoning against traffic”
    Sounds like that’s that problem. If only THAT were enforced….

  • kevd

    Most homicides and poisonings and unintentional falls don’t happen on New York City streets….

  • AnoNYC

    Cracking down on the technology is not what is needed to solve this issue. Delivery bicyclists on non motorized bicycles do the same.

    And at the same time though, the danger presented is highly exaggerated. eBike specific enforcement is down the list when it comes to dangerous activity on city streets. Collisions with eBikes are rare, and deaths have not occured.

  • qrt145

    Darn those greedy delivery workers making $2/hour plus tips!

    They are a nuisance at worst, which is why there are no documented cases of a delivery cyclist causing the death of another cyclist in all the history of New York. If you seriously believe they are trying to murder you, I recommend talking to a mental health professional.

  • qrt145

    Maybe it refers to suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning? It’s for example the method used in a recent, widely publicized case where the girlfriend of the victim was charged with killing him via text messages which encouraging him to get back in the car.

  • Joe R.

    You’re conflating the way the bikes are operated with the mode. Delivery people rode regular bikes the same way. The real solution is enforcement of the more dangerous behaviors, regardless of whether or not you’re on an e-bike.

  • Joe R.

    Aren’t you being a little melodramatic here? Seriously, “trying to murder me every day”? I could say worse about drivers who don’t yield to me while turning, or even worse make speedy turns on blind corners. The latter happened to me today when a driver turned at 15-20 mph with a parked van blocking my view of him. Fortunately, I had premonition, so I decided to stop walking for a second or two.

    As others have mentioned, the mode isn’t the problem, the behavior is.

  • Joe R.

    Probably refers to hanging yourself. Most “home-made” hangings don’t instantly break your neck like the professional variety does. End result is you slowly suffocate. Pretty unpleasant way to die if you ask me.

    EDIT: just read qrt145’s post so it looks like I’m right.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG