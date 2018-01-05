Sneckdowns 2018: Bomb Sneckdowns

Clarence put out the call for sneckdown pictures while winter storm Grayson was still bomb cycloning through the region, and Streetfilms tweeps did not disappoint.

In case you’re new to these parts, “sneckdown” is a portmanteau of “snowy neckdown” (and a “neckdown” is a sidewalk extension that makes intersections safer).

The snow-covered asphalt that remains once drivers hit the streets after a winter storm is a potent visualization of all the street space that could easily be repurposed for walking and biking. Compelling sneckdown pictures have a way of turning into real-life street redesigns.

A few Photoshop layers can really bring the point home. Here’s a great enhanced sneckdown pic from Patrick Conlon in Jersey City:

Sometimes the bare photos are all you need:

Beginnings of a nice #Sneckdown shaping up on 41st street in midtown. pic.twitter.com/TKWtwG5yBj — kfy (@kfillinyeh) January 4, 2018

Emergent #Sneckdowns are particular robust where a one-way intersects with a two-way street, as seen here at Lafayette / Clinton Avenues in front of our house. Who wants to help me paint it this spring? @Streetfilms pic.twitter.com/1u4tYQz7B3 — Mike Lydon (@MikeLydon) January 4, 2018

Keep on tagging those #sneckdown pics.