Six-Month License Suspension for Truck Driver Who Killed Tourist in Manhattan Crosswalk

Maria Munez-Carna and her family were visiting the city from Spain. Driver Rance Clyburn, of New Jersey, pled guilty to a right of way violation and careless driving.

Maria Munez-Carna was struck by a flatbed truck driver making this turn from 10th Avenue onto W. 39th Street, toward the Lincoln Tunnel. Image: Google Maps
Maria Munez-Carna was struck by a flatbed truck driver making this turn from 10th Avenue onto W. 39th Street, toward the Lincoln Tunnel. Image: Google Maps

A truck driver who fatally injured a tourist in a Manhattan crosswalk has pled guilty to violating the victim’s right of way.

Last December Rance Clyburn hit 57-year-old Maria Munez-Carna with a flatbed Freightliner while turning left from 10th Avenue to W. 39th Street as the victim crossed 39th with her husband and son.

The Daily News reported that a witness performed CPR at the scene, but Munez-Carna could not be revived.

The victim and her family were visiting the city from Spain.

Clyburn, of Paterson, New Jersey, was charged by NYPD and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance with a misdemeanor Right of Way Law violation and failure to use due care, a traffic infraction. He was also issued an infraction-level charge for driving a commercial vehicle without the proper license, according to court records.

Clyburn was driving a truck belonging to S&E Bridge and Scaffold in Carlstadt, New Jersey. If he lacked the proper license and training, that indicates a serious failure on the part of S&E. The company owns 12 trucks and employs eight drivers. It has no record of unsafe driving violations with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Last month Clyburn, who was 28 at the time of the crash, pled guilty to the right of way and due care charges. For killing a woman while failing to yield to three people in a crosswalk, his New York driving privileges were suspended for six months — New York judges can not suspend New Jersey drivers licenses — and he was fined $750 plus $250 in fees. The charge for illegally operating a commercial vehicle was dismissed.

The intersection where Munez-Carna was struck serves as a cut-through to the Lincoln Tunnel entrance on 11th Avenue. Clyburn was headed in the direction of the tunnel.

Motorists have injured four other people walking at W. 39th and 10th since 2011, according to city crash data. To shorten crossing distances and slow driver turns, DOT is expected to extend sidewalks at the intersection.

The bulb-out is one of several slated for the area in response to a request from the Hudson Yards/Hell’s Kitchen Alliance business improvement district, according to BID member Christine Berthet. The work should be completed within the next six months, Berthet told Streetsblog.

  • Vooch

    This will be big news in Spain and in rest of Europe. They will be horrified

  • JTP Choons

    More proof of the impotence and incompetence of Cy Vance. I’d genuinely love to know how someone like him reaches a position like that.

  • Joe R.

    Same as most of the others who get high in government—by kissing the right people’s behinds and doing whatever their handlers tell them to. That includes our mayor, who is basically a machine politician.

  • c2check

    Wow, just $1000 and “loss of driving privileges in NYS alone” for killing a woman.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

T.A. to Kick Off Bike Month With Wednesday 9th Avenue Ride

By Brad Aaron |
Transportation Alternatives will officially kick off Bike Month tomorrow with a morning ride down the 9th Avenue cycle track. The ride will start at 9th and 23rd Street, and will end at the 14th Street pedestrian plaza, where there will be a press conference to highlight Bike Month events. Word is DOT Commish Janette Sadik-Khan […]

BikeNYC.org: Your Guide to Bike Month and Beyond

By Brad Aaron |
Today is the first day of Bike Month 2012, and Transportation Alternatives has launched a comprehensive web site to make sure you don’t miss a thing. At bikenyc.org you can plan your month with day-by-day event listings, and plan your routes with a Ride the City map. Best part: The site will be around when […]

StreetFilms Cyclist of the Month

By Jason Varone |
Cyclist of the Month: Petra Kirstein A Streetfilm by Sean Clifford Running Time: 3 minutes 50 seconds When asked for advice for New Yorkers who don’t ride, Petra Kirstein says "New York is beautiful, and New York has beautiful weather. Just try it, its wonderful!" The former Transportation Alternatives staffer and life-long bike commuter rides […]

Streetfilms: Queens Boulevard Bike Pool

By Elizabeth Press |
On the second Friday of the month, the Transportation Alternatives Queens Committee leads a bike pool along Queens Boulevard. This street is a critical yet dangerous part of many Queens bike commutes. By riding in a group each month, pool members aim to educate drivers that bikes are on the street, make a statement about […]

Eyes on the Street: T.A. Rings in Bike Month

By Brad Aaron |
L-R: DOT Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan, Transportation Alternatives Director Paul Steely White and Parks Commissioner Adrian Benepe at this morning’s Bike Month NYC event on 9th Avenue. Benepe with White and Streetsblog Publisher Mark Gorton. Photos: Will Sherman/Transportation Alternatives 

New York Public Transit Data Summit

By Ben Fried |
After the great success of our first event last month, we’ll be having a second meetup to continue the effort to make up-to-date New York public transit data easily and freely available. This meeting will serve both as an update on the events of the past month and as a working session. There’s lots happening […]