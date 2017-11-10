Today’s Headlines
- DiNapoli: Fare Hikes Coming Unless MTA Gets New Revenue Streams (Politico, News, AMNY)
- De Blasio Still Determined to Burn Resources on Streetcar (Post)
- Driver Surrenders for Killing Jean Paul Guerrero and Fleeing Scene (NY1, Post)
- QNS Sounds the Alarm Over Potential Loss of
LifeParking in Sunnyside
- DOT Begins Installing Traffic Circles on SI’s Greeley Avenue (NY1)
- Motorist Killed by Another Driver Over Parking Lot Dispute in Brooklyn (News [Graphic Pic], Post)
- E-Bikes Are Verboten in NYC But Crashing a Van Into a Storefront Is Legal — and Hilarious (News)
- Business Owners Complain to Brooklyn Paper About Fulton Street Bus Lane Proposal
- Taxi Driver Says TLC Makes It Difficult to Operate an Accessible Cab (KCP)
- Where Were You When the New Staten Island Mall Parking Garage Opened? (Advance)
